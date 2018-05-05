Favorite Justify wins Kentucky Derby on wettest race day

(CNN) Race favorite Justify, ridden by Mike Smith, won the 144th Kentucky Derby on a sloppy track at Louisville's Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Justify is trained by Bob Baffert, who now has five Derby wins.

Baffert said he knew he had a "really, really special horse" after Justify won a maiden race California's Santa Anita Park in February. Still, he said, he fretted most of Saturday because of the terrible weather.

That is, until Justify took the lead in the final turn.

"I was just in awe of the performance," he said. "That's the best Kentucky Derby-winning performance that I brought up here. "

