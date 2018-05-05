Favorite Justify wins Kentucky Derby on wettest race day

(CNN) Race favorite Justify, ridden by Mike Smith, won the 144th Kentucky Derby on a sloppy track at Louisville's Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Justify is trained by Bob Baffert, who now has five Derby wins.

Good Magic finished second, just ahead of Audible. The winning time was 2:04.20.

Justify, the 5-2 favorite, became the first Derby winner in 136 years that did not race as a 2-year-old. The chestnut colt has won all four starts as a 3-year-old.

The race was the wettest in the event's history as more than 2.8 inches of rain fell Saturday.

