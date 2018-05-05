Teenage girl allegedly gang-raped, burned to death in India, police say

New Delhi (CNN) Police in India are investigating the alleged kidnapping and gang rape of a girl who was then burned to death after her parents complained to the local village council seeking justice.

The incident is alleged to have taken place in a rural village in India's northeastern state of Jharkhand. Police said Saturday they are waiting for a medical board to conduct an autopsy of the girl's body.

After the parents reported the case to the police, 15 of the 20 accused men were arrested, said Jitendra Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of the state's Chatra District. The head of the village council is also in custody, Singh said.

"We are waiting for the outcome of the medical reports and the police investigation report to arrive at a conclusion," Singh told CNN.

The 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped Thursday night while the family was attending a wedding, then taken to a nearby forest and raped by a group of men, according to Ashok Ram, the officer in charge of the Itkhori police station, which overseas the village.