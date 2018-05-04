Trump pick for UN migration job says he is sorry for anti-Muslim tweets

United Nations (CNN) A Trump administration nominee to lead the United Nations migration agency faced an onslaught of questions from reporters Friday about his anti-Muslim tweets and the sharing of others.

Ken Isaacs, a veteran refugee coordinator who has helped migrants from Iraq to Myanmar, has an extensive history of tweets reviewed by CNN's KFile , which include "Islam is not peaceful" and one comparing Islam to the People's Temple, the Jim Jones mass murder cult in Guyana.

Isaacs told reporters at the United Nations Correspondents Association event: "There's nothing that I can say to change what I said. I've apologized for the hurt that I've caused. I have hundreds of Muslim friends around the world, and I've had them for years. So I do not believe that Islam is a violent religion, and I have no distinction, no discrimination against anybody of any religion or no religion."

Isaacs is in a three-way race to lead the International Organization for Migration, based in Geneva. US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley hosted a reception this week for Isaacs in New York so that he could meet some of the people who may decide if he is elected.

Isaacs told reporters he met with representatives of 90 countries in the last two days. But the tweets can't be dodged, especially inside the UN, with dozens of Muslim countries as members.

