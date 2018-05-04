It was his birthday AND his last day before retirement. And then he won $1.5 million

(CNN) A Canadian man just had the best day ever.

Ping Kuen Shum woke up one day last week, feeling like the luckiest man in the world: Not only was he celebrating his birthday, he was also celebrating his last day as a working man.

He didn't know it then, but his day was about to get a whole lot better.

When he stopped at a convenience store in Richmond, British Columbia, Shum decided to purchase a lottery ticket.

He matched all six numbers, winning a $1.5 million jackpot. ($2 million in Canadian dollars.)

