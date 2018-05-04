Puerto Rico grounds aircraft similar to WC-130 that crashed in Georgia

(CNN) Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello has grounded all aircraft similar to the WC-130 that crashed in Georgia, killing nine members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, until the investigation into the crash is concluded.

Rossello tweeted Friday that he met with the territory's adjutant general and asked for a report on the condition of the aerial fleet of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.

I have also requested the Adjutant General a report on the condition of the aerial fleet of the Puerto Rico National Guard. All aircrafts similar to the one that crashed shall remain on land until the conclusion of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/7oy32ldgT2 — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) May 4, 2018

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The WC-130 is a variant of the widely used C-130. Produced continuously since 1954, the C-130 is a reliable and versatile aircraft with several iterations. It can be outfitted for transport, reconnaissance, search and rescue, research, refueling, patrol or as a gunship.

