Puerto Rico grounds aircraft similar to WC-130 that crashed in Georgia

(CNN) Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello has grounded all aircraft similar to the WC-130 that crashed in Georgia, killing nine members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, until the investigation into the crash is concluded.

Rossello tweeted Friday that he met with the territory's adjutant general and asked for a report on the condition of the aerial fleet of the Puerto Rico Air National Guard.

I have also requested the Adjutant General a report on the condition of the aerial fleet of the Puerto Rico National Guard. All aircrafts similar to the one that crashed shall remain on land until the conclusion of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/7oy32ldgT2 — Ricardo Rossello (@ricardorossello) May 4, 2018

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

The plane, from the 156th Airlift Wing on the island, had been in Savannah for "a number of days" undergoing routine maintenance before heading to the Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group in Arizona, said Maj. Paul Dahlen, spokesman for the Puerto Rico National Guard.

AMARG, also known as "The Boneyard," is an Arizona facility where the military keeps thousands of aircraft in storage.

Read More