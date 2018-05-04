Oklahoma's governor wouldn't let residents carry a gun without a permit. But it's OK in 12 other states

(CNN) Oklahomans won't be able to carry guns without a permit or license after the governor vetoed a bill that would have allowed it.

In explaining her veto, Gov. Mary Fallin, a Republican, noted on May 11 that the bill would have eliminated firearms training requirements and softened background check rules.

The bill "eliminates the current ability of Oklahoma law enforcement to distinguish between those carrying guns who have been trained and vetted, and those who have not," Fallin said, according to a statement

The legislation would have applied to gun owners at least 21 years old and to military service members or veterans who are at least 18. It wouldn't have allowed anyone to take a gun into places where state law already prohibited them.

The National Rifle Association slammed Fallin for the veto, tweeting in the wake of a May shooting in Oklahoma City its mantra that "the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."

✅ An #ArmedCitizen saved multiple lives last night in #OKC. We hope this serves as a wake-up call for @GovMaryFallin, who just two weeks ago vetoed a constitutional carry bill. Just another example of how the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. #2A pic.twitter.com/kPRjpiyeow — NRA (@NRA) May 25, 2018