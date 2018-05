Oklahoma passed a bill that would let residents carry a gun without a permit. It's not the first state to do so

(CNN) Residents in Oklahoma may soon be able to carry guns without a permit or license.

If that sounds shocking, know this: People in 12 other states can already do so.

Oklahoma Senate Bill 1212 , already approved by the state House, now heads to Gov. Mary Fallin, a Republican who's said she supports the Second Amendment. Fallin is now reviewing the measure, her spokesperson told CNN affiliate KFOR

The legislation applies to gun owners who are at least 21 and to military service members or veterans who are at least 18. It wouldn't allow anyone to take a gun into places where state law prohibits them.

Already the law in 12 states

