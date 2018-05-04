Video shows Ohio police officer kicking a man in the head during an arrest

(CNN)A Franklin Township, Ohio, police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a video showing him kicking an 18-year-old man in the head went viral on social media.
An offense report says the incident took place Tuesday when a suspect fleeing police crashed into two parked vehicles and a police vehicle.
A video recorded by a witness shows one officer holding down a man -- whose arms are behind his back -- while another officer walks around a car and kicks the man in the head and then kneels next to him.
The kicked man was identified by his attorney as Anthony Foster, 18.
"He was sitting motionless on the ground as a police officer kicks him like a football. It's not what we want from our police in this country," Joe Landusky II, Foster's attorney told CNN.
Landusky said Foster is facing charges that include failure to comply with the order of police. When officers pulled Foster over, Landusky said, they found drug paraphernalia on him. He also received a speeding ticket for going 90 mph in a 25-mph zone. The attorney said his client will plead not guilty on Monday.
Police did not respond to inquiries about Foster's charges.
Franklin Township Police Chief Byron C. Smith did say in a statement his office was advised of the incident and the department is investigating.
"This department will not tolerate officer misconduct," Smith said. He did not identify the officer.
Foster's mother, Nicki Sammons, spoke with CNN affiliate WCMH and said she thought both officers in the video should have their badges taken.
"They shouldn't be able to work or go to another law enforcement place or work for another county, none of that. Because if you get by with it, clearly you're going to do it again," she said.
CNN is working to confirm the extent of Foster's injuries thru official sources.
While the physical injuries will heal, Sammons said, the mental scars may not.
"Everybody always wonders why all of these kids hate cops," said Sammons. "When you see stuff like this, that is why. They make it worse."
The Ohio incident took place two days before one in Miami, in which an officer also was caught on video kicking a man in the head. That man also was on the ground and was being detained.