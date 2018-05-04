Video shows Ohio police officer kicking a man in the head during an arrest

(CNN) A Franklin Township, Ohio, police officer has been placed on administrative leave after a video showing him kicking an 18-year-old man in the head went viral on social media.

An offense report says the incident took place Tuesday when a suspect fleeing police crashed into two parked vehicles and a police vehicle.

UPDATE: Lawyer identifies Franklin Township officer shown kicking handcuffed suspect on video https://t.co/dsG8LYljFZ #10TV pic.twitter.com/lhtQWYlLR6 — 10TV.com (@10TV) May 4, 2018

A video recorded by a witness shows one officer holding down a man -- whose arms are behind his back -- while another officer walks around a car and kicks the man in the head and then kneels next to him.

The kicked man was identified by his attorney as Anthony Foster, 18.

"He was sitting motionless on the ground as a police officer kicks him like a football. It's not what we want from our police in this country," Joe Landusky II, Foster's attorney told CNN.

