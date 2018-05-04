Court vacates Michael Skakel's murder conviction and orders a new trial

(CNN) The Connecticut Supreme Court has vacated Michael Skakel's conviction in a decades-old murder case and ordered a new trial.

The ruling is the latest in a long legal battle waged by Skakel, 57, the nephew of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, who was accused of brutally killing a teenaged girl in 1975.

He served about half of a 20-year sentence but was freed on bond in 2013, when the courts first ordered a new trial.

The court ruled that Skakel's attorney, Michael Sherman, "rendered ineffective assistance" by failing to identify an alibi witness for his client, and that as a result, Skakel was deprived of a fair trial.

Prosecutors can choose to retry Skakel, according to the decision, but the defense would now have the benefit of that alibi testimony. The prosecutor's office was not immediately available for comment.

Martha Moxley

