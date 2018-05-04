Miami police officer is seen on video kicking a man in the head during an arrest

(CNN) A Miami police officer has been relieved of duty after a video showed him kicking a suspect in the head, as the man was lying on the ground and getting handcuffed.

"The video depicts a clear violation of policy," Miami Police Chief Jorge R. Colina said in a statement. "The officer has been relieved of duty and the Miami-Dade State Attorney's office has been contacted."

A cell phone video shot by a witness shows a man lying in a yard with his hands on his head. The first police officer approaches him and starts putting handcuffs on the suspect. The suspect, identified as David Suazo in the police report, was not resisting and was lying on his stomach. His hands are being restrained. Suddenly, another officer can be seen running toward him and kicking him in the head.

That officer then drops to the ground next to the suspect and appears to put him in a headlock.

A woman can be heard expressing shock. "You didn't have to do all that, buddy. You tripping."

