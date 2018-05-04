Breaking News

Lawyer claims Karolyis are lying in their lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and USOC

By Jean Casarez and Tony Marco, CNN

Updated 2:28 PM ET, Fri May 4, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Lawyer claims Karolyis are lying in lawsuit
Lawyer claims Karolyis are lying in lawsuit

    JUST WATCHED

    Lawyer claims Karolyis are lying in lawsuit

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Lawyer claims Karolyis are lying in lawsuit 03:22

(CNN)The attorney representing more than 150 of Larry Nassar's abuse victims says Martha and Bela Karolyi knew about sexual misconduct allegations against Nassar in 2015 -- not 2016, as the Karolyis claimed in a lawsuit they recently filed against two national gymnastics organizations.

Attorney John Manly deposed Martha Karolyi last year as part of a civil lawsuit filed by former gymnast Mattie Larson, which claims that the Karolyis "turned a blind-eye to the perpetrator Nassar's sexual abuse of children at the Ranch."
Wieber on Nassar abuse: &#39;We just fought through it&#39;
Wieber on Nassar abuse: 'We just fought through it'

    JUST WATCHED

    Wieber on Nassar abuse: 'We just fought through it'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Wieber on Nassar abuse: 'We just fought through it' 01:53
The couple, who have denied any wrongdoing, ran the famed Karolyi Ranch training center, a 2,000-acre compound about 70 miles north of Houston. It became the US Women's National Team Training Center in 2001 and a US Olympic Training Site in 2011 -- during many of the same years Nassar was the national team doctor.
In the sworn deposition taken in connection with the lawsuit filed by Larson, Karolyi said under oath that she learned about a molestation complaint involving Nassar in June 2015.
    CNN exclusive: In depositions, Karolyis say they knew nothing of Nassar&#39;s abuse at their ranch
    CNN exclusive: In depositions, Karolyis say they knew nothing of Nassar's abuse at their ranch
    According to the transcript of the deposition, which was obtained exclusively by CNN earlier this year, Manly asked Karolyi: "Were you ever advised by any USAG official in or around June 2015 that they had received a complaint that Dr. Nassar had molested a National Team gymnast at the ranch?"
    Read More
    Karolyi answered, "Yes, I did."
    Manly asked: "And who reported that to you, ma'am?"
    Karolyi replied: "Mr. Penny."
    Karolyi Ranch produced champions and a culture of fear, ex-gymnasts say
    Karolyi Ranch produced champions and a culture of fear, ex-gymnasts say
    Steve Penny was then the CEO of USA Gymnastics who resigned last year amid the sexual abuse scandal.
    Gary Jewell, the Karolyis' attorney, told CNN Friday he did not have an immediate statement regarding the discrepancy in the date but will respond later.
    Aly Raisman: USA Gymnastics is &#39;100% responsible&#39; for doctor&#39;s abuse
    Aly Raisman: USA Gymnastics is '100% responsible' for doctor's abuse
    In the lawsuit recently filed by the Karolyis against the United States Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, the couple said they were first informed of possible misconduct by Nassar in 2015, but that "USAG never mentioned that the alleged mistreatment was potentially sexual assault nor did they relay the nature of the treatments at issue."
    "The Karolyis first learned of the exact nature of Nassar's conduct leading to his dismissal -- e.g. allegations of sexual misconduct -- sometime after the 2016 Summer Olympics," their lawsuit says.
    After Nassar, the former US national women's Olympic team doctor, was arrested on child pornography charges in December 2016, the Karolyis received notice from USA Gymnastics that it would terminate the purchase and sale agreement of their ranch.
    The Karolyis are suing the two organizations for canceling the purchase, citing the "breaches of contract and duties owed to plaintiffs which have resulted in severe damages to plaintiffs' reputation, health, and real property."
    Gymnast to coach: You should be in jail with Nassar
    Gymnast to coach: You should be in jail with Nassar

      JUST WATCHED

      Gymnast to coach: You should be in jail with Nassar

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Gymnast to coach: You should be in jail with Nassar 01:39
    Manly said the Karolyis "shameful attempt portray themselves as victims of Larry Nassar in their recent lawsuit against USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic Committee is an insult" to the gymnasts molested by Nassar.
    The former physician admitted in court to using his influence as a trusted medical doctor to sexually abuse young girls over two decades. In January, he was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

    CNN's Linh Tran, Elizabeth Joseph, Jill Martin and Madison Park contributed to this report.