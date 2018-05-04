Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts, prompting mandatory evacuations

(CNN) Kilauea volcano erupted and released lava into a residential area in Hawaii on Thursday, leading to mandatory evacuations of nearby homes.

The eruption affected Leilani Estates, a subdivision in the lower East Rift Zone of Kilauea volcano, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

"Shortly before 5 p.m., lava was confirmed at the surface in the eastern end of the subdivision," it said.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense asked residents in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens to evacuate to a local community center, which is serving as a shelter.

About 1,700 people in the Leilani Estates area are under the evacuation order, according to Cindy McMillan, the governor's spokeswoman.

