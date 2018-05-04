This isn't the first time volcanic lava has spread in Hawaii residential areas

(CNN) Hawaii's famous Kilauea volcano has spewed lava for decades, becoming a major tourist destination even as it threatened nearby residents.

The volcano erupted again Thursday after hundreds of earthquakes rattled the area this week, including a magnitude 5.0 temblor.

White, hot vapor and blue fumes started emanating from cracks Thursday afternoon, Hawaii County officials said. Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions were under mandatory evacuation after a giant crack started spreading lava in the area.

Fire officials warned they've detected extremely high levels of sulfur dioxide in evacuated areas and warned residents to stay away.

A plume of ash rises Thursday from the Puu Oo vent in this photo released by the US Geological Survey.

Major tourist attraction