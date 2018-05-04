When Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted in 1959, it shot lava higher than the tallest building in America

(CNN) If you think this is impressive ...

Take a look at this!

That's Hawaii's Kilauea volcano when it erupted in 1959.

Residents on the Big Island are used to seeing magma fly several feet into the air. But what happened on December 17, 1959, was historic.

The Iki Crater shot lava 1,900 feet into the air. NINETEEN HUNDRED FEET.

Read More