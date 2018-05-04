Breaking News

5 things for May 4: Hawaii volcano, South Korea, Cohen, Arizona teachers, Nobel Prize

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 5:52 AM ET, Fri May 4, 2018

Volcano spews lava into Hawaii neighborhood
(CNN)If you have a Twitter account, listen up. The social media giant says you need to change your password because of a bug. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Hawaii volcano

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted, pushing lava into a neighborhood and forcing evacuations. About 1,700 people in the Leilani Estates subdivision have been asked to head to a local shelter. Parts of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park are also closed. The eruption comes after hundreds of earthquakes, including a magnitude-5.0 tremor, shook the east side of the Big Island. Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes and has had continuous activity since 1983.
    2. South Korea

    President Trump reportedly wants options for reducing the number of US troops in South Korea. Trump's request to the Defense Department comes just before his expected meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, The New York Times reported. The US has about 28,000 troops in South Korea, but if peace talks continue between North and South Korea, there could be less need for a US presence in the region. A source told CNN a troop reduction could happen -- but not until North Korea's "nukes are verifiably gone." Meantime, the status of three Americans detained in North Korea is still not clear after Trump's new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said it would happen Thursday.
    3. Michael Cohen

    Federal authorities had been keeping tabs on Michael Cohen's phone calls through what's known as a "pen register." That means they could log incoming and outgoing calls for a specific phone line. They could not, however, listen to or record conversations. NBC News caused quite a stir after reporting that Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer and fixer, had been wiretapped. The network later walked back the explosive report. Cohen is under federal investigation and was subject to a raid last month of his home, office and hotel room.
    4. Arizona teacher walkout

    Arizona's teachers will start returning to the classroom today. They ended their weeklong walkout after the governor signed a new education funding bill into law. It gives teachers a 20% pay raise over the next three years. It also increases funding for support staff, new books, technology upgrades and infrastructure. But some teachers wanted more than that, like a reduction in class sizes. Arizona's walkout follows a wave of actions in other states -- like West Virginia, Oklahoma and Colorado -- where teachers have fought for higher pay and better education funding.
    5. Nobel Prize

    A sex abuse scandal is sidelining this year's Nobel Prize for Literature. This year's laureate will be announced in 2019. Six members of the Swedish Academy, which awards the prestigious prize, have stepped down as allegations swirl around Jean-Claude Arnault. He's a leading cultural figure in Sweden and the husband of an ex-Academy member. He faces multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment, including inappropriately touching Sweden's Crown Princess a decade ago. The postponement does not affect the other Nobel prizes. The last time the prize was postponed was in 1943, during the height of World War II.
    Meanwhile, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, the group behind the Academy Awards, has kicked out Bill Cosby and Roman Polanski. Cosby was convicted last week of three counts of indecent assault. Polanski fled the United States 40 years ago after being charged with the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl.
    HAPPENING LATER

    The second time around
    President Trump addresses the National Rifle Association convention today for the second year in a row. Observers say Trump's speech comes with an eye toward 2018 midterm elections.
    BREAKFAST BROWSE

    Calling an audible
    Amazon is backing a horse named Audible in this weekend's Kentucky Derby, all as a sly way to promote its audiobook app of the same name.
    Feel the view
    Check out Ford's new smart window, which helps the blind "see" the view from a car.
    On the bucket list
    The DMZ isn't just for summits for world leaders. Tourists like to visit the 160-mile, heavily fortified Korean treaty zone, too.
    Dropping the beat
    A Detroit radio station is banning Kanye West's songs from its airwaves because, well, he's Kanye West.
    TOTAL RECALL

    Quiz time
    Twenty-five special new employees recently started work at Smithsonian museums around Washington. Who are they?
    A. service dogs
    B. young students who won a contest
    C. robots
    D. refugees from Syria
    Play "Total Recall," CNN's weekly news quiz to see if your answer is right.

    TODAY'S NUMBER

    132
    That was the weight, in pounds, of an ovarian tumor that was removed earlier this year from a 38-year-old Connecticut woman.

    TODAY'S QUOTE

    "Blaming the intern is so 1990s."
    Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky, needling Sen. Marco Rubio after he criticized a Politico article written by an intern. Rubio, in the article, had criticized the GOP tax cuts, then faced a big-time backlash from Republicans. He tried to walk it back by trashing the intern.
    AND FINALLY

    So sweet
    You've made it to the end of the week, so you deserve a treat, right? Cool, but you'll have to wait for this pastry chef to make some gourmet Kit Kats first. (Click to view.)