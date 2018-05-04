5 things for May 4: Hawaii volcano, South Korea, Cohen, Arizona teachers, Nobel Prize

(CNN) If you have a Twitter account, listen up. The social media giant says you need to change your password because of a bug. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Hawaii volcano

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted, pushing lava into a neighborhood and forcing evacuations. About 1,700 people in the Leilani Estates subdivision have been asked to head to a local shelter. Parts of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park are also closed. The eruption comes after hundreds of earthquakes, including a magnitude-5.0 tremor, shook the east side of the Big Island. Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes and has had continuous activity since 1983.

2. South Korea

President Trump reportedly wants options for reducing the number of US troops in South Korea. Trump's request to the Defense Department comes just before his expected meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, The New York Times reported. The US has about 28,000 troops in South Korea, but if peace talks continue between North and South Korea, there could be less need for a US presence in the region. A source told CNN a troop reduction could happen -- but not until North Korea's "nukes are verifiably gone." Meantime, the status of three Americans detained in North Korea is still not clear after Trump's new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said it would happen Thursday.

