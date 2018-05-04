David Turpin charged with 8 counts of perjury

(CNN) David Turpin, who along with his wife is charged with holding their 13 children captive and torturing 12 of them, was charged Friday with eight counts of perjury in connection to the private day school the couple created.

Turpin committed perjury by filing affidavits with the state department of education that stated "the children in the home were receiving a fulltime education in a private day school," the Riverside County, California, district attorney's office said in a tweet. The affidavits were filed from 2010 to 2017, the indictments say.

Our office today filed 8 counts of perjury against David Turpin for filing a Private School Affidavit with the Cal Dept. of Education in 2010-17 where he certified under penalty of perjury that the children in the home were receiving a fulltime education in a private day school. pic.twitter.com/FMIwbNVwC0 — Riverside DA Office (@RivCoDA) May 4, 2018

The Sandcastle Day School concealed a life of horror and abuse for the children, aged 2 to 29, Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin has said.

Authorities say some of the children were beaten and starved, chained to their beds for weeks at a time and allowed to shower only once a year.

David Allen Turpin, left, and Louise Anna Turpin.

Prosecutors have not alleged the 2-year-old was tortured. The couple allegedly deprived the children of water and fed them small portions of food on a strict schedule. The only thing the home-schooled children were allowed to do while in their rooms was write in journals, Hestrin said.

