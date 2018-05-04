A trafficking victim, serving life for killing a man who picked her up for sex, gets a clemency hearing

(CNN) Cyntoia Brown, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing the man who had bought her for sex, is getting a clemency hearing. She was 16 at the time.

Brown's hearing will take place on May 23, Rita Jorgensen, a legislative liaison with the Tennessee state parole board, told CNN.

The details of her crime and trial circulated on social media last year, catching the attention of A-list celebrities and spawning the viral hashtag #FreeCyntoiaBrown.

The case

Brown is serving a life sentence for the murder of a Nashville man in 2004. According to Brown, after a childhood marked by abuse and drugs, she was raped and forced into prostitution by a pimp.

