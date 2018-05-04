A mom on a college tour called the cops on two Native American teens because they made her 'nervous'

(CNN) For the two Native American brothers, Colorado State University was their dream school.

But when they showed up for a campus tour, a parent of another prospective student called the police on them because they apparently made her "nervous," the school said.

"This incident is sad and frustrating from nearly every angle, particularly the experience of two students who were here to see if this was a good fit for them as an institution," school officials said.

They arrived a little late for the tour

