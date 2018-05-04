Florida deputies' union targets Broward County sheriff with billboard

(CNN) Broward County sheriff's deputies have followed up their largely symbolic vote of no confidence against embattled Sheriff Scott Israel with a billboard message for Florida's governor.

"Governor Scott: There is no confidence in Sheriff Israel," reads the green billboard on the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 between Oakland Park and Sunrise boulevards in Broward County.

"The union is keeping its promise to make our voice heard outside Broward County," Bell said of the billboard. "Hopefully the governor will now see how serious we are that change in leadership is needed for the agency and the safety of the community."

There was no immediate comment from Israel, who said in a statement after the union vote that he was accountable only to the citizens of the county.

