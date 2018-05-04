Hear from some of America's most influential Muslims

(CNN) No individual or group can claim to speak for this country's nearly 3.5 million Muslims, a diverse and dynamic population that's expected to double by 2050. Instead we see spheres of influence that sometimes intersect and overlap.

CNN spent a year interviewing more than 100 American Muslims, asking who they think are the most influential Muslims in their fields. We sought nominees for whom religion is part of their public identity, but other than that, we let American Muslims do most of the talking.

The result is this crowd-sourced list of 25 influential American Muslims. They are comedians and congressmen, activists and Olympians, fashionistas and political fighters, converts and from-the-cradle believers.

CULTURE

Hasan Minhaj: He roasted a President

Hasan Minhaj says his faith doesn't inform his comedy, exactly, but growing up Muslim in California offered a unique perspective on American life. "I had the whole course of my life to think back on all these situations where I was on the sidelines, whether it was, like, not being able to eat pepperoni pizza all the way up to (President Trump's) travel ban." After several years at "The Daily Show," a popular stand-up special, and a star-making set at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2017, Minhaj just inked a deal with Netflix to host his own weekly talk show.

Ibtihaj Muhammad: She made Olympic history

Ibtihaj Muhammad: She made Olympic history

Ibtihaj Muhammad has heard the stereotypes about Muslim women: they're docile and oppressed, wear nothing but black, speak only Arabic and aren't allowed to play sports. "I speak English, I like wearing bright colors, I'm athletic and I'm on Team USA." In the 2016 Olympics, Muhammad became the first Muslim-American to wear a hijab in Olympic competition, where she won a bronze medal in the team sabre event. Muhammad now has her eye on the World Fencing Championships. In between training, she runs a fashion line and speaks about tolerance and diversity. She also has her own hijab-wearing, Olympic-fencing Barbie doll.

Rami Nashashibi: He won the 'genius grant'

Rami Nashashibi: He won the 'genius grant'

Rami Nashashibi says he didn't fully "convert" to Islam until he met Muslim social justice advocates in Chicago. "What has made Islam dynamic in America has been this extraordinary intersection with activism," he says. For more than 20 years, Nashashibi's Inner-City Muslim Action Network has been at the forefront of intersectional activism in Chicago, bringing together Latino teenagers, elderly nuns, progressive rabbis, as well as immigrant and native-born Muslims for projects ranging from artwork to health clinics and housing for former inmates. Nashashibi has been an adviser for President Obama's Office of Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships, and in 2017, the MacArthur Foundation awarded him one of its prestigious "Genius Grants."

G. Willow Wilson: She created a Muslim superhero

G. Willow Wilson: She created a Muslim superhero

G. Willow Wilson thought breaking into the comic book world might take a miracle. At the time, Dutch cartoons insulting the Prophet Mohammed had sparked protests across the Middle East; Islam and comics were seen as incompatible. But, Wilson says, "no Muslim leader has ever told me that I can't write comics. Ever." When she guest-wrote two issues of "Superman," however, right-wingers were apoplectic, she says, accusing her of using the superhero to spread Shariah law. Wilson appears to have had the last laugh. Her Ms. Marvel series, the first to feature a Muslim-American superhero as the title character, regularly reaches the top of the bestseller lists. She has also written books for young adults and a memoir about her conversion to Islam.

Nailah Lymus: She represents modest models

Nailah Lymus: She represents modest models

Nailah Lymus has fashion in her bones. When she was 6, she tied two stockings together to make a bow for her hijab, rather than settle for a store-bought model. But as Lymus rose through the fashion industry, she noticed that for all the value placed on artistry, the models were rarely given creative freedom, and some were uncomfortable with the risqué clothing they were expected to wear. In 2015, Lymus created her own fashion line and modeling agency, called UNDERWRAPS, for women of all faiths who are interested in modeling but wary of baring it all before the camera.

EDUCATION

Sheikh Hamza Yusuf: He started a Muslim college

Sheikh Hamza Yusuf: He started a Muslim college

Sheikh Hamza Yusuf converted to Islam as a young man and spent two decades studying with scholars in the Middle East and Africa. After returning to the United States, he found that young Muslims flocked to his lectures, which often blend Islamic teachings, incisive social commentary and literary criticism. In 2009, Yusuf co-founded Zaytuna College, the country's first accredited Muslim liberal arts college, in Berkeley, California. Through the Deen Intensive and Global Center for Guidance and Renewal, Yusuf urges Muslims to tap into Islamic traditions and grapple with modern issues like extremism and materialism. Some experts consider him to be the Western world's most influential Islamic scholar.

Sherman Jackson: He changed how we study Islam

Sherman Jackson: He changed how we study Islam

For decades, the experiences of African-American Muslims were largely unknown or ignored, argues Sherman Jackson. But through lectures and books like "Islam and the Blackamerican," Jackson has resurrected and unpacked their history, explaining how these forgotten stories are essential to understanding Islam in America. Raised in Philadelphia, Jackson converted to Islam as a young man and soon began a deep study of its traditions and laws. After academic stops in Cairo and Michigan, Jackson is now the Chair of Islamic Thought and Culture at the University of Southern California and co-founder of the American Learning Institute for Muslims.





Feryal Salem: She trains Muslim chaplains

Feryal Salem: She trains Muslim chaplains

When Feryal Salem was growing up in Illinois, many of the teachers who instructed her in Islamic law and theology were women, a tradition she continues as co-director of the Islamic Chaplaincy Program at Hartford Seminary. The Connecticut seminary offers one of the country's few accredited programs for Islamic chaplaincy, which means that Salem has a large role in training the next generation of Muslim interfaith ambassadors and spiritual counselors for colleges, hospitals, prisons and military units. Salem is also an assistant professor of Islamic scriptures and law at Hartford and associate editor of The Muslim World, an academic journal.

Eboo Patel: He doesn't want to fail his faith

Eboo Patel: He doesn't want to fail his faith

Growing up in suburban Chicago, Eboo Patel dutifully attended worship services with his family. "But the real religion in our family was American achievement," he says. That meant good grades, prestigious internships and, eventually, a lucrative career. But after earning a doctorate from Oxford University on a Rhodes scholarship, Patel told his family he wanted to try public service. Fifteen years later, Patel says his Interfaith Youth Core is one of the largest inter-religious organizations in North America, with an $8.5 million budget and 45-person staff who train thousands of students on nearly 500 college campuses. The author of three books, Patel was also a member of President Obama's Advisory Council on Faith-based and Neighborhood Partnerships.

Su'ad Abdul Khabeer: She defined 'Muslim Cool'

Su'ad Abdul Khabeer: She defined 'Muslim Cool'

"When people talk about what it means to be black in the United States, they don't talk about the Muslim experience," says Su'ad Abdul Khabeer, a scholar, artist and activist. "And when they talk about the Muslim experience in the United States, they don't talk about African-Americans. Black Muslims are not part of the popular imagination." Khabeer aims to change that perception through books like "Muslim Cool" and online projects like Sapelo Square, named after one of the country's first Muslim communities. Khabeer, who has studied in Syria and elsewhere, is now an associate professor of Muslim-American studies at the University of Michigan.

POLITICS

Rep. Keith Ellison: He's the first Muslim in Congress

Rep. Keith Ellison: He's the first Muslim in Congress

In 2006, Keith Ellison became the first Muslim-American elected to serve in Congress, representing Minnesota's 5th District. Several months later, Ellison took the oath of office on a Quran once owned by Thomas Jefferson, as a wall of journalists jostled to capture the historic moment. "It was really quite a heady moment for me," Ellison says, "and in some ways I'm still unpacking it." The Detroit native says Islam informs how he sees the world, but his job is to represent a diverse congressional district, not a religion. "I've never spoken as a religious authority," Ellison says. "When I go to Friday prayers, I get in line like everybody else."

Linda Sarsour: She led The Women's March

Linda Sarsour: She led The Women's March

"I was always the most argumentative person at school," says Linda Sarsour. Born in New York to Palestinian immigrants, Sarsour began her public service career in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, translating for Arabic speakers rounded up by law enforcement. Since then, Sarsour has stumped for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign, marched with the Black Lives Matter movement and co-founded the Women's March. Often outspoken, Sarsour has faced criticism for aligning with questionable characters and sharply denouncing Zionism. But many Muslims say she is the kind of uncompromising, unapologetic leader their community needs right now. "I'm young, and I still have a lot of fight in me," Sarsour says.

Rep. Andre Carson: He oversees US intelligence

Rep. Andre Carson: He oversees US intelligence

Raised in a Baptist family and educated in Catholic schools, André Carson converted to Islam when he was 16. A year later, he says, he was arrested by Indianapolis police as they tried to enter his local mosque without probable cause. The experience helped motivate Carson to become a police officer himself, and he gravitated toward counter-intelligence work. Now a member of the House Intelligence Committee, Carson is one of two Muslims in Congress, where he represents Indiana's 7th District. "Having been a Muslim who was targeted by law enforcement as a young man, and having worked in counterintelligence as a police officer, I offer a unique perspective" on the tensions between safety and civil rights, Carson says.

Farhana Khera: She's fighting Trump's travel ban

Farhana Khera: She's fighting Trump's travel ban

Farhana Khera was raised in Painted Post, a small town in upstate New York. The fact that her religion was different from 99% of her classmates, Khera says, was more a source of curiosity than conflict. After a foray into the corporate world, Khera served the US Senate Judiciary Committee as an expert on constitutional law, where she fought to amend the USA Patriot Act and built key connections with lawmakers. In 2005, Khera co-founded Muslim Advocates, a national legal advocacy group that is challenging President Trump's travel ban and other perceived infringements on Muslims' civil liberties. "The last eight months have honestly been the craziest time in the 12 years of the organization," Khera says.

State Rep. Ilhan Omar: She escaped war, then ran for office

State Rep. Ilhan Omar: She escaped war, then ran for office

Ilhan Omar's journey to become this country's first Somali-American Muslim lawmaker began in a refugee camp in Kenya, where her family was escaping Somalia's brutal civil war. After immigrating to the United States in 1995, Omar says, she was confused by the disparity between the country's high ideals and the stark realities she encountered. But her grandfather, a student of American history, gave her a political pep talk. "He told me I couldn't just sit there and complain," Omar says, "I had to serve." In 2016, Omar was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives, where she brings a personal perspective to this country's heated debate about admitting immigrants and refugees.

BELIEF & PRACTICE

Imam Zaid Shakir: One girl's pain led to his calling

Imam Zaid Shakir: One girl's pain led to his calling

Imam Zaid Shakir converted to Islam while serving in the Air Force, after years of living in rough inner-city neighborhoods. Later, Shakir co-founded Islamic centers in Connecticut, where he joined with other community leaders in serving areas plagued by drugs and violence. Though he is one of the West's most respected Muslim scholars, Shakir is no Ivory Tower intellectual. "The prophets weren't sitting in a classroom pontificating about abstract things," he says, "they were intricately involved in the lives of their community." In 2009, Shakir co-founded Zaytuna College, and in 2016 he conducted the funeral services for one of his heroes: the late boxer Muhammad Ali.

Hind Makki: She opens doors for women

Hind Makki: She opens doors for women

Hind Makki was fed up. The Chicagoan entered the women's section of a local mosque, only to find it was just 6 feet wide, much smaller than the men's prayer space. She posted a picture of the cramped area on Facebook and sparked a conversation about gender and inclusivity that continues to this day. Makki says her blog, Side Entrance, refers not just to the separate door that many mosques make women enter, but also the physical and emotional expectations placed on Muslim women. Women across the globe have cheered her -- and sent in pictures of their own mosques. Mosque leaders have learned to fear the power of Side Entrance to draw attention to unequal gender arrangements. As one Muslim-American said, "No mosque wants to be blasted on her list."

Imam Omar Suleiman: He got arrested on Capitol Hill

Imam Omar Suleiman: He got arrested on Capitol Hill

Imam Omar Suleiman says he never chose to be an imam. The vocation was chosen for him, and it arrived with Hurricane Katrina. At the time, Suleiman, a native of New Orleans, was helping coordinate Muslims' aid to the flooded city. As imams fled New Orleans, Suleiman stepped in, delivering sermons and spiritual counsel to the city's distressed residents. After moving to Texas, Suleiman continued to infuse his spiritual messages with political activism, whether marching with Black Lives Matter or getting arrested on Capitol Hill to advocate for DACA recipients. Suleiman is the founder and president of the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research and a scholar-in-residence at Valley Ranch Islamic Center in Irving, Texas. In response to questions about the "loyalty oath" Suleiman describes in the video above, Texas State Rep. Kyle Biedermann said, "I'm proud of the opportunity we gave the Muslim community at large to voice their concerns about human rights and women's rights, and to differentiate their views from the more radical views within Islam. Unfortunately, people took this as being anti-Muslim."

M. Hasna Maznavi: She built a mosque for women

M. Hasna Maznavi: She built a mosque for women

When she was a child growing up in California, M. Hasna Maznavi dreamed of founding a beautiful mosque, with soaring architecture and inspiring artwork. Over time, though, the writer and comedian began to think of mosques less as physical spaces and more as communities of believers. "A place where you could actually form a movement," she says. In 2015, that dream became reality, as Maznavi and her co-founders opened The Women's Mosque of America, which they call the country's first mosque just for women. "This is not a space for women running away from Muslim men," she explains. "It's a place that seeks to uplift all Muslims by empowering women."

Imam Suhaib Webb: He's the 'Snapchat imam'

Imam Suhaib Webb: He's the 'Snapchat imam'

For years, if you wanted to know if whether watching "The Walking Dead" was halal or haram (allowed or forbidden, in Muslim parlance) the imam to ask was Suhaib Webb. Webb, a convert to Islam whose grandfather was a Christian minister, combines a love for popular culture, particularly hip-hop, with deep Islamic learning. A graduate of Cairo's prestigious al-Azhar University, Webb spends less time talking about television these days, but he remains active on Snapchat, where he issues "SnapWas" (Snapchat + fatwas) in response to questions from young Muslims around the world on everything from sex to study habits. He is also a scholar in residence at New York University.

MEDIA

Dean Obeidallah: He makes fun of Muslims

Dean Obeidallah: He makes fun of Muslims

Dean Obeidallah always begins his SiriusXM radio show with the same line, "My name is Dean Obeidallah, and I'd like to be your Muslim friend." The lawyer-turned-comedian and cultural commentator says his solicitation is sincere, if also a bit self-interested. "Polls show that if you know a Muslim, you are much more likely to have a positive view of all Muslims." Besides being one of the first American Muslims to host a national radio show, Obeidallah writes columns, appears on CNN and other networks and hosts comedy specials, including one after last year's presidential election featuring mostly Muslim comedians. It was called "The Last Show Before Trump Deports Us."

Dalia Mogahed: Millions watched her TED talk

Dalia Mogahed: Millions watched her TED talk

In college, Dalia Mogahed studied engineering, but she also wrote about geopolitics for the school newspaper. After a stint in the corporate world, Mogahed combined her interests in data and religion as executive director of the Gallup Center for Muslim Studies, where, through detailed surveys, she revealed "What a billion Muslims actually think." Mogahed is now director of research at the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding, where she helps conduct "solution-seeking" research on American Muslims. Her TED Talk on "What it's like to be a Muslim in America" has been viewed 2.8 million times.

Reza Aslan: He's sorta skeptical about religion

Reza Aslan: He's sorta skeptical about religion

Reza Aslan immigrated from Iran to the United States with his family in the early 1980s, at a time of escalating tensions between the two countries. He was 7 and barely spoke English, but Aslan clearly remembers classmates calling him an "enemy," and worse. "The difference now is that you're hearing the same vile language from inside the White House." But Aslan, the author of several best-selling books about religion, isn't one to retreat from a verbal spat. Last year, CNN cancelled his show, "Believer," after Aslan used profane language to describe President Trump. But American Muslims say Aslan remains influential as a writer, Hollywood producer and public intellectual.

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh: This millennial asks WTF?

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh: This millennial asks WTF?

In her New Jersey high school, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh was the rare teenager obsessed with C-SPAN. "The conversation always centered on us, but it was never Muslims on the air doing the talking," she says. So Al-Khatahtbeh spent hours calling the station's hotline, hoping to share her voice. Then she started her own platform, MuslimGirl.com. With "Muslim Women Talk Back" as its motto, the online magazine challenges everything from ridiculous religious edicts -- one section is called WTF?, meaning "What the Fatwa?" -- to gender dynamics in Islam and American foreign policy.

Wajahat Ali: He embraces his 'messy identity'

Wajahat Ali: He embraces his 'messy identity'

Wajahat Ali jokes that he's tired of being the media's "Muslim fireman," the guy called upon to explain Islam to America, usually after a deadly terrorist attack. He'd much rather be the "Muslim gardener," he says with a smile. "You know, planting some seeds and maybe eating a mango or two." It's hard to imagine Ali sitting still long, though. The New York Times contributing opinion writer seems to always have a long list of projects, from penning plays to investigating Islamophobia to writing dystopian fiction about life inside Muslim concentration camps. The Wi-Fi is sparse but the weed is plentiful, he jokes. Ali is also developing a television series with novelist Dave Eggers about a Muslim police officer in the San Francisco Bay area.