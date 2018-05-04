Hyperloop for cargo aims to deliver at over 600 mph

(CNN) A delivery revolution may be on the horizon, if a recent announcement out of Dubai comes to fruition.

According to the Washington Post , one proposed idea by DP World is to use hyperloop technology to transport cargo away from Dubai's busy Jebel Ali port for storage in the desert surrounding the city.

Richard Branson, who became chairman of Virgin Hyperloop One in 2017, cited the growth of e-commerce as the driving factor behind "a dramatic shift in both consumer and business behavior" -- and to which the delivery business is adapting.

Global e-commerce is predicted to grow to a $4.1 trillion industry by 2020, and the desire for rapid delivery is becoming an expectation. Lloyd says express delivery for high-priority shipments alone is estimated to become a $516 billion business by 2025.

In the announcement, time-sensitive goods such as food and medical supplies were highlighted as items that could benefit from hyperloop's speed. Renders released with the announcement suggest there are plans to integrate drone delivery into the supply chain too.

Dubai has become an incubator for transport innovation in recent years, including a number of autonomous vehicles both on air and land.

In February this year a full-scale prototype hyperloop pod was unveiled by the Dubai Road and Transport Authority, with officials speculating a Dubai-Abu Dhabi service could accommodate about 10,000 people every hour.

Dubai's hyperloop route is yet to be announced, but Lloyd says the venture aims to have an operational system in service by 2021.