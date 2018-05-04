Breaking News

Hyperloop for cargo aims to deliver at over 600 mph

By Tom Page, CNN

Updated 5:34 AM ET, Fri May 4, 2018

DP World Cargospeed, a collaboration between Virgin Hyperloop One and supply chain firm DP World, was recently announced in Dubai. Utilizing magnetic levitation technology, it hopes to move freight -- and people -- at over 600 mph, reducing delivery times and cutting the cost of goods transportation.
Photos: Dubai: A testing ground for future transport
Modular autonomous buses, designed by Next Future Transportation in collaboration with ride hailing company Careem, is just one idea being floated for the emirate.
The 18-rotor Volocopter on a test flight in Dubai in September 2017. The autonomous vehicle has a cruising speed of 30mph and is being explored as a future taxi service for the city.&lt;br /&gt;
The drone taxi is being tested in collaboration with Dubai&#39;s Road and Transport Association (RTA). They hope that within the next five years the flying taxi service will have taken off and be a feature in the skies of Dubai.
The Volocopter is not the first flying taxi pursued by the emirate&#39;s transport authority. The Ehang 184 was developed in China and tested in Dubai at the beginning of 2017. Unlike the Volocopter the Ehang model was single-seat only, and was projected to cruise at a faster speed of 100kmph (62mph).
The Ehang 184 shown on a test flight near an airfield outside of Dubai city. The drone has a 30 minute battery time, and air routes are planned from the ground via encrypted 4G.
Created by Russian tech startup Hoversurf, the Scorpion is a hoverbike which took to the skies of Dubai in October. After appearing at trade shows earlier in 2017, Hoversurf signed a memorandum of understanding with Dubai Police to develop the concept further. There have been reports the Scorpion has a top speed of 124mph, and would provide another fast response method, should the police&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/style/gallery/dubai-police-supercars/index.html?gallery=%2F%2Fcdn.cnn.com%2Fcnnnext%2Fdam%2Fassets%2F170321162454-dubai-police-bugatti.jpg&quot;&gt;supercar patrol fleet&lt;/a&gt; be otherwise engaged.
Conceived by Elon Musk but being developed by a number of companies, hyperloop looks to update train technology by utilizing magnetic levitation and vacuum-sealed tubes. One company, Virgin Hyperloop One, is aiming to travel at speeds of 700mph -- more than twice as fast as &lt;a href=&quot;/travel/article/japan-record-breaking-maglev-train/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the world&#39;s current fastest train&lt;/a&gt;.
Concept art for a Hyperloop One Dubai terminal. In October, company CEO Rob Lloyd told local news that construction will begin in 2019 with testing to commence at production level in 2021.
An electric-powered driverless EZ10 minibus, seen in Paris, 2016. Developed by French firm Easymile and Dubai-based Omnix International, the bus -- known as &quot;The Smart Autonomous Vehicle&quot; in Dubai -- drives along pre-programmed routes and features 360-degree sensors to monitor and react to its surrounds.&lt;br /&gt;
A two month testing period of the EZ10 was conducted in Dubai&#39;s Business Bay district in early 2017. &lt;a href=&quot;http://mediaoffice.ae/en/media-center/news/21/4/2017/selfdriving.aspx&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The RTA reported &lt;/a&gt;92% of survey respondents were satisfied with vehicle safety, while 80% within the 20-40 age bracket believed it cut congestion.
In September 2017, Dubai&#39;s state-run taxi service took delivery of 50 Teslas, the first installment of a 200-unit deal. The electric cars, a mix of Model S sedans (pictured) and Model X SUVs, already have semi-autonomous systems in place, with the hardware for a fully-autonomous experience installed and ready for future software updates.
(CNN)A delivery revolution may be on the horizon, if a recent announcement out of Dubai comes to fruition.

A collaboration between Virgin Hyperloop One, the US-based startup, and Emirati supply chain firm DP World, is looking to shake up the freight industry by using super-fast capsules for land cargo transportation. Called DP World Cargospeed, the venture claims it will be able to "deliver freight at the speed of flight and close to the cost of trucking." No details of freight prices have been announced thus far.
Dubai's big plans to revolutionize how we travel
Hyperloop's all-electric technology -- still in its testing phase -- uses a sealed capsule inside a vacuum tube, propelled by magnetic levitation. The low pressure environment reduces drag, allowing high speeds to be achieved. Originally conceived by entrepreneur Elon Musk, the idea is being developed by a number of companies. So far Virgin Hyperloop One's test capsule has reached speeds of 387 kmph (240 mph), but the company predicts it will send cargo at a top speed of 1,000 kmph (621 mph).
In a blog post by Virgin Hyperloop One CEO Rob Lloyd, he calculated a four-day truck journey could be cut to 16 hours. While costs are estimated to run 50% higher than truck transit, Cargospeed believes it can be over five-times cheaper than air freight.
    The Hyperloop One system is designed for both freight and passenger use. Virgin Hyperloop One is negotiating projects in the UAE, India and Saudi Arabia -- all are vying for the first fully-functional line. A route between central Dubai and Abu Dhabi would cut the journey time from a 90-minute drive to 12 minutes.
    A rendering of a DP Cargospeed route with drones and trucks working within the supply chain. Drone delivery services are taking off in Dubai, and are just one way drones are becoming integrated into everyday life.
    A rendering of a DP Cargospeed route with drones and trucks working within the supply chain. Drone delivery services are taking off in Dubai, and are just one way drones are becoming integrated into everyday life.

    Photos: Innovative drones around the world
    Parrot&#39;s thermal edition drone can provide a live feed identifying heat signatures, such as those given off by a human body, or the hot spots of a burning building. As an inspection tool manually controlled by humans, it can be used by first-responders and in disaster-relief efforts. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/10/25/technology/parrot-bebop-pro-thermal-search-rescue-agriculture/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    No gravity? No problem. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency&#39;s JEM Internal Ball was dispatched to the International Space Station in June 2017 to take photos and videos of astronauts at work. If that sounds like vanity, it&#39;s estimated ISS occupants spend approximately 10% of their working hours photographing their findings. &lt;a href=&quot;/2017/07/18/tech/cute-japanese-space-drone/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    Capable of speeds of 100 kmph (62 mph), Delft Technical University&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.tudelft.nl/en/ide/research/research-labs/applied-labs/ambulance-drone/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ambulance drone&lt;/a&gt; prototype carries a defibrillator which can be dispatched for use in the event of a heart attack. &lt;a href=&quot;/2017/10/09/health/ambulance-drone-teching-care-of-your-health/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;
    In Dubai, Exponent Technology Services trialed food delivery by drone, flying out 900 burgers in just one day. &lt;strong&gt;&lt;em&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/em&gt;
    Honeybee decline is a worrying issue, integral as they are to pollination. Industrial design major Anna Haldewang has developed a drone called Plan Bee, which mimics the action of a bee, sucking pollen from one plant and expelling it onto others to enable cross-pollination. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/15/technology/bee-drone-pollination/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read &lt;strong&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;more. &lt;/strong&gt;&lt;/a&gt;
    In January 2018 in New South Wales, Australia, the Little Ripper UAV proved vital in rescuing two men caught in rough surf. Lifeguards used the drone to drop an inflatable life preserver in minutes, which the swimmers clung on to to make it to shore. &lt;a href=&quot;/2018/01/18/tech/drone-rescue-swimmers-australia/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/strong&gt; &lt;/a&gt;&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;
    In extreme sports, headcams are so passé. The Airdog ADII drone will follow riders on snow, water, dirt track -- wherever -- using a GPS-enabled wristband capturing aerial shots while you make your aerial moves. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/07/12/technology/airdog-drone-adii/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    Dubai is a playground for future transport prototypes. The 18-rotor autonomous Volocopter was trialled in the emirate in 2017 and reportedly has a flight time of 30 minutes and cruising speed of 30 mph -- enough to get you from the airport to the Burj Al Arab with time to spare.&lt;strong&gt; &lt;a href=&quot;/2017/11/29/middleeast/dubai-transport-revolution-global-gateway-episode-four/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    Amazon has been making significant headway in drone deliveries, with the first drop in the UK occurring in &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/14/technology/amazon-drone-delivery/index.html&quot;&gt;2016&lt;/a&gt;. In 2017 a patent application emerged showing details of a system for safe air drop in back yards -- even involving tiny parachutes. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/14/technology/amazon-drone-patent/index.html&quot;&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;
    Amazon isn&#39;t the only delivery company dipping into drones. UPS demonstrated a human-drone tag team system with integrated storage and launch facilities built into one of their iconic brown vans. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2017/02/21/technology/ups-drone-delivery/index.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    Still in development, the SkyDrive from the Cartivator Project, a Tokyo non-profit, hopes to play a key part in the 2020 Olympic Games. With three wheels and four rotors, the car-drone hybrid will hopefully be the vehicle of choice for the lucky individual tasked with lighting the Olympic flame. &lt;a href=&quot;/style/article/japan-flying-cars/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read More.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    Drone medication delivery in the developing world is an increasingly hot topic. Rwanda has embraced the technology and approved the world&#39;s first drone port, while manufacturer Zipline is working with the Ministry of Health to supply pockets of the country with much-needed items -- starting with blood. &lt;a href=&quot;/2016/08/10/africa/blood-drones-rwanda-mpa/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    In Virginia, 2015, an Australian-made Flirtey drone was approved to supplying a rural pop-up clinic with medication. &lt;a href=&quot;/2017/10/09/health/ambulance-drone-teching-care-of-your-health/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    Drone racing is a big deal. It has its own series -- the Drone Racing League -- featured on ESPN, and is a fast-growing sport. The Hubsan X4 has a point-of-view camera and some nifty moves. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/gallery/technology/gadgets/2017/05/25/mini-drones-gadgets/5.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    With eight rotors and two seats, the SureFly is one of the larger drone taxi prototypes out there. Touted as a replacement for the helicopter, its makers aim for a competitive target price of $200,000. &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/videos/cnnmoney/2017/07/07/surefly-octocopter-personal-drone-concept-sje-lon-orig.cnnmoney&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Watch more.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    The GimBall won the $1 million first prize in the 2015 &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dronesforgood.ae/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Drones for Good&lt;/a&gt;&quot; competition. It is designed to access hard-to-reach areas such as burning buildings and nuclear disaster sites. Its robust outer structure means it is the first &quot;collision-tolerant&quot; drone in the world, according to is creators -- Swiss company Flyability. &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/02/09/tech/gimball-drones-for-good/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    An ill-feted venture in Minnesota saw ice fishers and local brewers rebuked for using drones to deliver beer cases in 2014. Beer company Lakemaid ran afoul of the Federal Aviation Administration because flying drones for commercial purposes at 400 feet or higher was against the law. Stock up on dry land next time, guys. &lt;a href=&quot;/2014/01/31/tech/innovation/beer-drone-faa/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Read more. &lt;/a&gt;
    Manufacturers once boasted of drones that could fit in the palm of your hand. The Aerix Aerius takes that claim to new levels with this, the world&#39;s smallest quadcopter at just 1.2-inches wide. Ok, so it might not change your life, but other small drones, like the PD-100 Black Hornet, used by the US military, could. &lt;a href=&quot;/2015/02/23/opinion/singer-future-of-war-robotic/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    The Blade Nano QX is small by name, small in nature. Without a camera it&#39;s one for drone puritans and like Mihir Garimella&#39;s Google Science Fair-winning invention, is well equipped to avoid obstacles mid-flight. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/gallery/technology/gadgets/2017/05/25/mini-drones-gadgets/3.html&quot;&gt;&lt;strong&gt;Read more.&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;
    According to the Washington Post, one proposed idea by DP World is to use hyperloop technology to transport cargo away from Dubai's busy Jebel Ali port for storage in the desert surrounding the city.
    Richard Branson, who became chairman of Virgin Hyperloop One in 2017, cited the growth of e-commerce as the driving factor behind "a dramatic shift in both consumer and business behavior" -- and to which the delivery business is adapting.
    Global e-commerce is predicted to grow to a $4.1 trillion industry by 2020, and the desire for rapid delivery is becoming an expectation. Lloyd says express delivery for high-priority shipments alone is estimated to become a $516 billion business by 2025.
    Desert heat lights a fire under Dubai's food delivery market
    In the announcement, time-sensitive goods such as food and medical supplies were highlighted as items that could benefit from hyperloop's speed. Renders released with the announcement suggest there are plans to integrate drone delivery into the supply chain too.
    Dubai has become an incubator for transport innovation in recent years, including a number of autonomous vehicles both on air and land.
    In February this year a full-scale prototype hyperloop pod was unveiled by the Dubai Road and Transport Authority, with officials speculating a Dubai-Abu Dhabi service could accommodate about 10,000 people every hour.
    Dubai's hyperloop route is yet to be announced, but Lloyd says the venture aims to have an operational system in service by 2021.