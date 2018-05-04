Washington (CNN) The US government recently froze funding for the Syrian search and rescue group known as the White Helmets -- a group celebrated internationally for their live-saving work but condemned by the Syrian government and its closest allies.

The move is part of an effort initiated by President Donald Trump earlier this spring to reassess broader US spending in the Syrian conflict, which effectively put a halt on $200 million in funding across the board.

"We are actively reviewing our current Syria assistance programs at the President's request, including U.S. support for the White Helmets," a State Department official told CNN Friday, noting that the United States has provided over $33 million to the group since 2013.

"The US jointly supports the White Helmets with other donors and we expect their operations to continue as a result of additional multilateral donations," said the official. "The President has been clear that partners and allies should assume a larger role in stabilizing Syria."

In an interview with CBS News , the chairman of the White Helmets, Raed Al-Saleh, said the freeze came as a shock.

Read More