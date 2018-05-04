Rudy! Rudy! Rudy! (and the rest of Trump's week)

Washington (CNN) This week began with a bang on Monday with the leak of more than four dozen questions that special counsel Robert Mueller wants to ask President Donald Trump in a sit-down interview.

In most other weeks of most other presidencies, that might have been the biggest story. But this is the Trump presidency!

Tuesday was dominated by news of the alleged raid -- by Trump officials -- of his longtime doctor's office to obtain his medical files. And, oh yeah, that glowing doctor's note about Trump being the healthiest person on this or any other planet? Turns out Trump actually dictated it to Dr. Harold Bornstein -- at least according to Dr. Harold Bornstein.

Thursday was consumed with what Giuliani had said, whether Trump wanted him to say it and what it meant for the now-debunked narrative the White House was trying to sell on the Stormy Daniels situation.