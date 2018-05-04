Trump addresses National Rifle Association members

Dallas, Texas (CNN) President Donald Trump is set to address National Rifle Association members at their 2018 annual meeting Friday, a signal the administration is looking to reassure members their Second Amendment rights are safe in the midst of a national conversation on gun law reform.

"This is a great organization that loves this country," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Dallas. "The NRA is a truly great organization that loves this country. And we have a record crowd."

This is Trump's fourth consecutive address to the NRA's annual meeting, but his first remarks to the group since the tragic Parkland, Florida, high school shooting that left 17 dead and sparked a national student-led push for gun law reform.

"The world is watching and we're going to come up with a solution," Trump assured a group of people affected by the nation's deadliest school shootings during an emotional White House listening session one week after the attack.

In a separate meeting with lawmakers following the shooting, Trump vowed to get tough on guns, potentially expanding background checks, taking guns away from the mentally ill, and raising the minimum age for purchase.

Read More