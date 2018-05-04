Trump says site set for historic Kim summit

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Friday that a date and location for his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been set and will be announced soon.

The talks, expected by early June, would amount to a historic opening with the hermit kingdom. The site of the meeting has been the subject of intense speculation since Trump agreed to Kim's invitation in March.

Trump has expressed a preference for the Korean Demilitarized Zone, which he said would provide a celebratory backdrop should the talks succeed. But some advisers have cautioned that traveling there could appear conciliatory to Kim, and have suggested more neutral ground such as Singapore.

It wasn't immediately clear when the location or date would be publicly revealed. The White House said it did not have any announcements to deliver on Friday morning after Trump spoke.

South Korea's national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, is currently in Washington for talks with his US counterpart John Bolton. The site of the talks was likely to arise in their meeting, though broader issues of denuclearization were expected to dominate.

