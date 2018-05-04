Trump says he would 'love to speak' with Robert Mueller

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Friday that he would "love to speak" with special counsel Robert Mueller, but only if he's "treated fairly."

"I would love to speak. I would love to. Nobody wants to speak more than me," the President told reporters at the White House, adding that his lawyers have advised him against sitting for an interview.

"I would love to speak because we've done nothing wrong," he added.

The President also called into question the impartiality of Mueller's team, saying it was filled with Democrats, and pointed out that Mueller worked as the FBI director under President Barack Obama, even though he was initially appointed by President George W. Bush, a Republican.

"I would love to go, I would love to speak, but I have to find that we're going to be treated fairly. I have to find that we're going to be treated fairly," the President said. "Everybody sees it now and it is a pure witch hunt. Right now, it's a pure witch hunt. Why don't we have Republicans looking also? Why aren't we having Republican people doing what all these Democrats are doing? It is a very unfair thing. If I thought it was fair, I would override my lawyers."