Trump walks back Giuliani: 'He'll get his facts straight'

(CNN) President Donald Trump said Friday his new lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, is "a great guy" and "he'll get his facts straight."

Giuliani gave a series of interviews this week, including claiming Trump had paid back his lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 hush money payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Trump previously said he wasn't aware of the payment. Daniels has alleged she had sex with Trump in 2006, something Trump denies.

Giuliani also said three US prisoners would be freed from North Korea on Thursday, but as of Friday morning no administration officials were confirming that.

"He's learning the subject matter. He's going to be issuing a statement, too," Trump said of the former New York City mayor, on the White House South Lawn. "He started yesterday. He'll get his facts straight."

Once he arrived at Joint Base Andrews, Trump again defended Giuliani to reporters, saying he's a "special guy" who is just beginning on the job.

