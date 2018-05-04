Trump appointing Dr. Oz to his sport, fitness and nutrition council

(CNN) The White House announced Friday that President Donald Trump intends to appoint Mehmet Oz, better known as Dr. Oz, to his council on sport, fitness and nutrition.

Oz is well-known as a host of an eponymous television show on health and medical issues and, before that, for appearances on "The Oprah Winfrey Show." But he has become a lightning rod for controversy for featuring what critics say is unscientific advice on his show.

In 2014, a congressional panel questioned Oz over his promotion of weight-loss products on his television show.

"The scientific community is almost monolithic against you in terms of the efficacy of the three products you called 'miracles,'" Sen. Claire McCaskill, a Missouri Democrat, said during the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation subcommittee hearing.

The following year, a group of doctors criticized him harshly, saying he manifested "an egregious lack of integrity" in his TV and promotional work and called his faculty position at Columbia University unacceptable.

