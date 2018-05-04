Washington (CNN) Three Democratic senators have written a letter to Ukraine's prosecutor general to "express great concern" over reports that Ukrainian officials had looked to potentially hinder special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

The May 4 letter requests that Lutsenko answer three questions, which include inquiries about whether the office did attempt to "restrict cooperation" with Mueller's probe and "if so, why?"

Mueller is investigating Russia's attempts to influence the 2016 US presidential election and is looking into any potential ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia's efforts. Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.

"As strong advocates for a robust and close relationship with Ukraine, we believe that our cooperation should extend to such legal matters, regardless of politics," the three senators wrote.

"Blocking cooperation with the Mueller probe potentially cuts off a significant opportunity for Ukrainian law enforcement to conduct a more thorough inquiry into possible crimes committed during the Yanukovich era," they wrote. "This reported refusal to cooperate with the Mueller probe also sends a worrying signal -- to the Ukrainian people as well as the international community -- about your government's commitment more broadly to support justice and the rule of law," the statement continued.