Here's who's speaking Friday at the NRA convention

(CNN) President Donald Trump is one of more than a dozen people scheduled to speak Friday at the National Rifle Association's leadership forum at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

The speakers' event, part of the lobby group's annual weekend of meetings, is scheduled to run from roughly noon to 3 p.m. CT (1 to 4 p.m. ET).

Here is the list of confirmed speakers, according to the NRA:

• Wayne LaPierre, NRA chief

• Chris Cox, executive director of the NRA Institute for Legislative Action

