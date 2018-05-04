Conway says she had no knowledge of Daniels payment during campaign

Washington (CNN) White House counselor Kellyanne Conway -- who managed Donald Trump's campaign in its final months -- said Friday she had no knowledge during the campaign about the $130,000 payment from Michael Cohen to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

"I had never heard about that during the campaign. I was the campaign manager," Conway told reporters at the White House.

Asked if she knew about the payment last year in the White House, Conway replied, "I did not."

A flurry of new questions has been raised about the payment to Daniels -- which was made in an effort to keep her quiet about an alleged affair between her and Trump, which he denies -- following Rudy Giuliani's disclosure this week that Trump reimbursed Cohen.

Trump previously said he had no knowledge of the payment, then tweeted Thursday Cohen was paid back through his retainer.

Read More