Washington (CNN) Former White House press secretary Josh Earnest has landed a new job -- the chief spokesperson for United Airlines.

"United Airlines is an iconic, global brand with a long history -- but it's United's bright future that makes me enthusiastic about joining the team," Earnest said in a news release Thursday.

Earnest served in the White House under President Barack Obama for eight years, first as deputy press secretary before taking over for Jay Carney as press secretary in 2014.

He'll take over United's communications department after several widely publicized PR nightmares for the Chicago-based airline. United came under fire last year after security officers dragged off a passenger from an overbooked flight, and it's lately faced scrutiny after mishandling

United CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement that Earnest has "has thrived when the stakes are the highest -- and the margin for error is the smallest."

