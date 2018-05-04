Washington (CNN) Republican Sen. John McCain is sharing his thoughts about his battle with cancer, writing, "I don't know how much longer I'll be here," according to an excerpt of his new book shared with NPR and read aloud by the senator himself.

The Arizona Republican who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year has written a memoir, "The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations," that will be released later this month.

McCain suggests in the book that while he does not know how much time he has left, he believes his work is still unfinished.

"Maybe I'll have another five years, maybe with the advances in oncology they'll find new treatments for my cancer that will extend my life. Maybe I'll be gone before you hear this, my predicament is, well, rather unpredictable," McCain says in the audio recording published by NPR on Thursday.

The one-time Republican presidential nominee and Vietnam War veteran says in the excerpt that he is "prepared" for whatever happens "or at least I'm getting prepared." But, he adds, "I have some things I'd like to take care of first, some work that needs finishing and some people I need to see, and I want to talk to my fellow Americans a little more if I may."

