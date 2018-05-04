Breaking News

Pence's doctor resigns

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

Updated 1:23 PM ET, Fri May 4, 2018

Pence doctor alerted WH with Jackson concerns
Pence doctor alerted WH with Jackson concerns

    Pence doctor alerted WH with Jackson concerns

Pence doctor alerted WH with Jackson concerns 01:52

Washington (CNN)The White House physician assigned to Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Pena, has resigned, his office told CNN in a statement Friday. Pena worked in the White House medical unit.

"The vice president's office was informed today by the White House Medical Unit of the resignation. Physicians assigned to the vice president report to the White House Medical Unit and thus any resignation would go entirely through the Medical Unit, not the vice president's office," Alyssa Farah, Pence's press secretary, said in a statement to CNN.
Exclusive: Pence&#39;s doctor alerted WH aides about Ronny Jackson concerns last fall
Exclusive: Pence's doctor alerted WH aides about Ronny Jackson concerns last fall
This comes after CNN reported Tuesday that a Pence doctor privately raised alarms within the White House last fall that President Donald Trump's doctor Ronny Jackson may have violated federal privacy protections for a key patient -- Pence's wife, Karen -- and intimidated the vice president's doctor during angry confrontations over the episode.

