Iowa governor signs restrictive abortion ban known as 'heartbeat bill'

(CNN) Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation on Friday that prohibits doctors from performing an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The legislation, which has been called "the heartbeat bill," has been widely described as the nation's most restrictive abortion ban.

Iowa's Republican-controlled legislature passed the legislation earlier this week. The legislation, Senate File 359 , states that except in medical emergencies, doctors are not allowed to perform an abortion before testing for a fetal heartbeat. It requires a physician to notify the woman seeking an abortion in writing whether a heartbeat is detected and that abortion is barred in the event that it is detected.

The governor signed the legislation Friday afternoon at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines.

Legal challenges are virtually guaranteed to follow.

