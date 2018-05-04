DHS ends protections for nearly 90,000 Central Americans

Washington (CNN) Nearly 90,000 Hondurans who have lived in the US at least two decades could be forced to leave the country after the Trump administration decided Friday to end protections for the immigrants that go back to the 1990s, the Department of Homeland Security announced.

The move brings the total number of immigrants for whom the administration has decided to end temporary protected status in the last year to more than 425,000, many who have lived in the US legally for decades, according to numbers from US Citizenship and Immigration Services. The decision is expected to be announced Friday afternoon.

The Homeland Security Department's decision on Friday ends the temporary protected status designation for Honduras that was put in place after Hurricane Mitch. There are about 86,000 current recipients, according to USCIS's count at the end of October, and all of them must have lived in the US continuously since at least 1999.

They will have 18 months to either leave the country or make other arrangements to stay, if they can qualify for a visa some other way.

Temporary protected status must be extended for countries every couple years, and the deadline to make a decision on Honduras was approaching this weekend. The Trump administration has opted to end almost all of the temporary protected status designations on the books this year, including protections for nearly 60,000 immigrants from Haiti, more than 250,000 from El Salvador, about 5,000 from Nicaragua and nearly 15,000 from Nepal. The Central American countries have had their temporary protected status extended by previous administrations continuously since the 1990s and early 2000s.

