FBF: Ronald Reagan and Star Wars

(CNN) Friday, May 4, is what is unofficially known as Star Wars Day . For those of you who (or whose parents) didn't have a hard time finding a date in high school, it's Star Wars Day because in the Star Wars series, "May the Force be with you" is a classic line. Get it? May the Force Fourth. Good news is that it's also Star Wars Day on our very special #FlashbackFriday post. Gather 'round, fellow nerds.

Like Reagan, Trump has asked for a healthy bump in defense spending, although it's not specifically for "Space Force." Surely we are close to exhausting the list of 1980s reboots, right?

Reagan's Star Wars speech wasn't his first foray into a galaxy far, far away. A few weeks prior, he had delivered his "evil empire" speech , in which he described the Soviets in Vader-esque terms.

At the time Reagan was delivering these speeches, America was awaiting the third film in the original Star Wars trilogy. "Return of the Jedi" was released in May that year. In between developments on current US-Russia relations, Star Wars fans today await the finale of the current trilogy. Time is a flat circle.

Things ended up going well for both America and the Rebel Alliance back in the 1980s. May the Force be with us this time around.