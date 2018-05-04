Washington (CNN) One of the nation's leading Catholic civil rights groups is calling for House Speaker Paul Ryan's chief of staff to resign after he allegedly made anti-Catholic comments to the House chaplain in April.

Catholic League president Bill Donohue referenced in a statement remarks the Rev. Pat Conroy made in a letter rescinding his resignation.

He alleged Ryan's chief of staff, Jonathan Burks, told him the House wanted a chaplain who wasn't Catholic.

"In his letter rescinding his resignation as House Chaplain, Father Patrick J. Conroy (Ryan has reinstated him) said that it was Burks who told him, 'Maybe it's time that we had a chaplain that wasn't Catholic,'" Donohue said in the statement Friday. "It's time Ryan found himself a new chief of staff. Anti-Catholic bigotry cannot be tolerated anywhere, and certainly not in Washington."

AshLee Strong, spokesperson for Ryan, denied there was a Catholic bias in the office.

