The strange collection of extremists running for office as Republicans

David A. Love is a writer and commentator based in Philadelphia. He contributes to a number of publications, including Atlanta Black Star, theGrio.com, WHYY and Al Jazeera. Follow him on Twitter: @DavidALove. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) How did the Republican Party -- once known as the party of "law and order" -- become a party that could provide space for lawbreakers and extremists, thugs and criminals, hoodlums and hate groups? This astonishing transformation can only be attributed to the presidency of Donald Trump, whose words during the 2016 campaign and during his term in the White House helped make America safe for extremists.

White supremacists, Infowars conspiracy theorists and convicted criminals are running, some as viable candidates, on the GOP ticket on the state and federal level, something which would have been unheard of only a few years ago.

Such individuals are not barred from putting their hat in the ring and aspiring for elected office, but it is remarkable that party leaders have by and large not shown the backbone to condemn them. But in a way that's not surprising in a party where extremism and intolerance are mainstream GOP fare, and its standard bearer runs an ethically challenged administration mired in criminal investigations. Trump said he would drain the swamp, but he is the swamp, and he is sending swamp-dwelling creatures to the Senate, Congress and the state house.

criminal record is no longer a barrier to entry for GOP candidates. There is nothing wrong with people being formerly incarcerated. After all, in a country that preaches rehabilitation yet practices gratuitous imprisonment and punishment for its own sake, society should encourage those who turn over a new leaf and want to contribute to their country through public service.

However, keep in mind that we are not talking about the rehabilitated here. The candidates in question are doubling down on corruption and hate in Trump's party. Even former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn -- who is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to lying to the FBI in connection with the Russia investigation -- is hitting the campaign trail and stumping for them.