Redskins cheerleaders deserve NFL Commissioner's protection

Carol Costello is the host of "Across America With Carol Costello" on HLN. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) According to the New York Times, the Washington Redskins took their cheerleaders to Costa Rica, collected their passports upon arrival, and proceeded to conduct a photo shoot for a calendar that was worthy of Playboy Magazine -- all under the leering gaze of favored male ticket holders.

I've never been a fan of cheerleading. It was never my dream to be stuck on the sidelines, I wanted to be out on the field. I get it, though, cheerleading is an American tradition -- like baseball, hot dogs and apple pie. But it's far from wholesome to cheer for some NFL teams. Can you hear me, Washington Redskins?

Women have the right to choose their profession. And they also have the right to be treated fairly. It's time the NFL commissioner got involved in the fray. If he can implement rules for league players, then surely he can protect the women who so generously promote his product.

Some of those Redskins cheerleaders said they were required to go topless, others wore only body paint, and all the while a group of male VIPs -- invited by the Redskins -- watched, up close. It doesn't end there, according to the Times. At the end of one 14-hour day, the squad's director told nine cheerleaders they were required to be "personal escorts" for those VIPs at a nightclub. Some women cried because it was not their choice, but mandatory to keep their jobs.

That doesn't sound like "hot dogs and apple pie," that sounds like the Redskins wanted to play Hugh Hefner for their randy male fans.

