Royal wedding: Role of Meghan Markle's parents revealed

London (CNN) With their highly-anticipated wedding just two weeks away, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed further details about their big day -- including how the bride's parents will be involved and the timing of their honeymoon.

On the morning of Saturday, May 19, a car will take Meghan and her mother to Windsor Castle before her father walks her down the aisle of St. George's Chapel at 12.00 p.m. (7.00 a.m. ET).

Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, who split up when Meghan was young, will fly into the UK to spend time with the British royal family -- including Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh -- in the days before the wedding, according to Jason Knauf, communications secretary to Prince Harry.

Meghan will spend her last night as a single woman at a hotel in an undisclosed location.

Knauf said Meghan is "delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion."

Harry is also "keen" to involve his mother's side of the family at his wedding. Diana's three siblings have been invited to the nuptials. Lady Jane Fellowes, Diana's older sister, will also give the reading. Princess Diana died two decades ago in a car accident in Paris.

Meghan and Harry will not depart for their honeymoon immediately after the wedding, in the week after their big day they will carry out a public engagement.

How the day will unfold

Knauf warned that Windsor is expected to be incredibly busy on the day itself and recommends those hoping to stake out a spot on the processional route to leave themselves plenty of traveling time.

Harry and Meghan have invited 1,200 members of the public into the grounds of Windsor Castle to share their big day. These guests are expected arrive from 9.00 a.m. (4.00 a.m. ET).

The first thing they'll see on the morning of the wedding will be the arrival of guests to the ceremony between 9.30 a.m. (4.30 a.m.) and 11.00 a.m. (6.00a.m.) Guests will arrive at the Round Tower by coach and will be seen walking to the South Door of St. George's Chapel.

Members of the Royal Family will make their way to ceremony from 11.20 a.m., and enter St. George's Chapel via the Galilee Porch. Some of the members of the royal family will arrive on foot while others will be dropped off in a car, Knauf said.

Harry and his best man and brother, Prince William, are due to arrive at the chapel by foot and will enter via the West Steps, so as to allow the pair to greet some 200 charity representatives who will have gathered in the Horseshoe Cloister at the bottom of the steps.

At the same time as the arrivals commence, Meghan will depart from her hotel with her mother. They will travel to the castle by way of the Long Walk, so that the public gathered there will be able to see the car as it passes, Knauf added.

The car will stop at the castle to let Meghan's mother out, while the bride-to-be will be joined by some of the bridesmaids and page boys before continuing on to the church. She will also enter the chapel through the West Steps.

Knauf said the ceremony will last an hour and following its conclusion, the newly-married couple will greet the 200 representatives of Prince Harry's charities.

Close family members will also be outside as the couple step into the carriage for the procession around Windsor.

By this point, the congregation will also have filed out of the chapel to see the procession depart before making their way to the reception at St. George's Hall. All guests will attend the reception, bringing the public elements of the event to a close.

The last big moment of the day will come as the bride and groom leave Windsor Castle for their evening reception which is due to take place at Frogmore House.

