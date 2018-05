(CNN) The 2018 Nobel Prize for Literature is being postponed in the wake of a sexual and financial scandal that has engulfed the Swedish Academy, the cultural institution responsible for awarding the prestigious prize.

The academy, one of Sweden's most highly respected institutions, made the announcement Friday morning following a meeting of its remaining 10 active members Thursday evening.

"We find it necessary to commit time to recovering public confidence in the aademy before the next laureate can be announced," Anders Olsson, the academy's permanent secretary, said in a statement. He said the academy was acting "out of respect for previous and future literature laureates, the Nobel Foundation and the general public."

The decision does not affect the other Nobel prizes, which are awarded separately.

The crisis centers on Jean-Claude Arnault, a leading cultural figure in Sweden and husband of Katarina Frostenson, one of the six academy members to step down.

