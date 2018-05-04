Breaking News

Star Wars Day: What to do on May 4 (and why)

By CNN Staff

Updated 8:47 AM ET, Fri May 4, 2018

How do you build a &quot;Star Wars&quot; universe? The answer lies close to home. Lucas&#39; galaxy far, far away might appear fantastical, but its carefully designed planets are home to myriad architectural styles sourced from here on Earth. Scroll through to discover the inspiration behind planets unknown, and how &quot;Star Wars,&quot; in some cases, has gone on to inspire architecture in the real world.
How do you build a "Star Wars" universe? The answer lies close to home. Lucas' galaxy far, far away might appear fantastical, but its carefully designed planets are home to myriad architectural styles sourced from here on Earth. Scroll through to discover the inspiration behind planets unknown, and how "Star Wars," in some cases, has gone on to inspire architecture in the real world.
The royal palace of Theed, the capital of Naboo, utilizes a combination of Byzantine exteriors and Baroque/Rococo interiors, informed by the naturalistic style of American architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
Theed palace, NabooThe royal palace of Theed, the capital of Naboo, utilizes a combination of Byzantine exteriors and Baroque/Rococo interiors, informed by the naturalistic style of American architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
Marin County Civic Center, in California, with its blue domed roofs, partly inspired Naboo. Architect Frank Lloyd Wright&#39;s brief for the site, his final commission, was that it should complement its parkland environment.
Marin County Civic Center Marin County Civic Center, in California, with its blue domed roofs, partly inspired Naboo. Architect Frank Lloyd Wright's brief for the site, his final commission, was that it should complement its parkland environment.
Fallingwater, another Frank Lloyd Wright project in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, took this aesthetic even further.
FallingwaterFallingwater, another Frank Lloyd Wright project in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, took this aesthetic even further.
David Reat described Theed Palace as a &quot;fusion between Marin, the Hagia Sophia and the Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul.&quot; The Hagia Sophia (pictured) was the Roman Empire&#39;s first Christian Cathedral and is among the best known Byzantine structures in the world.
The Hagia SophiaDavid Reat described Theed Palace as a "fusion between Marin, the Hagia Sophia and the Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul." The Hagia Sophia (pictured) was the Roman Empire's first Christian Cathedral and is among the best known Byzantine structures in the world.
The Sultan Ahmet Mosque -- otherwise known as the &quot;Blue Mosque&quot; -- in Istanbul dates from the early 17th century and is a symbol of Ottoman might. Located across from the Hagia Sophia, it combines Byzantine and Islamic aesthetics. Doug Chiang&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://i.pinimg.com/originals/46/ce/cc/46cecc74b582c4ed4387bd856e498e8c.jpg&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;concept art&lt;/a&gt; for Theed&#39;s cliff-edge palace contains many of the same features, including a minaret-like tower.
The Sultan Ahmet MosqueThe Sultan Ahmet Mosque -- otherwise known as the "Blue Mosque" -- in Istanbul dates from the early 17th century and is a symbol of Ottoman might. Located across from the Hagia Sophia, it combines Byzantine and Islamic aesthetics. Doug Chiang's concept art for Theed's cliff-edge palace contains many of the same features, including a minaret-like tower.
The Gungans living on Naboo were pilloried by fans, but their underwater home city of Otoh Gunga was one of the most sophisticated in the galaxy. The intricate metalwork echoes Art Nouveau, a school of architecture emphasizing natural forms.
Otoh Gunga The Gungans living on Naboo were pilloried by fans, but their underwater home city of Otoh Gunga was one of the most sophisticated in the galaxy. The intricate metalwork echoes Art Nouveau, a school of architecture emphasizing natural forms.
The Art Nouveau entrance to the Hotel Van Eetvelde, in Brussels, circa 1900, designed by Victor Horta.
Hotel Van EetveldeThe Art Nouveau entrance to the Hotel Van Eetvelde, in Brussels, circa 1900, designed by Victor Horta.
Hector Guimard&#39;s entrance to the Pasteur metro station in Paris, built in the early 20th century.
Pasteur metro stationHector Guimard's entrance to the Pasteur metro station in Paris, built in the early 20th century.
The Palace of Fine Arts, a stone&#39;s throw from Lucasfilm&#39;s San Francisco HQ, is built in the neoclassic style with Corinthian columns, domes and water -- not unlike parts of Theed.
The Palace of Fine ArtsThe Palace of Fine Arts, a stone's throw from Lucasfilm's San Francisco HQ, is built in the neoclassic style with Corinthian columns, domes and water -- not unlike parts of Theed.
Naboo seen during the funeral of Padme. The neoclassic pavilion on the left has shades of those nearby in San Francisco.
Naboo seen during the funeral of Padme. The neoclassic pavilion on the left has shades of those nearby in San Francisco.
Reat says the city planet Coruscant (Pictured in &quot;Episode III: Revenge of the Sith&quot;) was inspired by Trantor, a planet from the &quot;Foundation&quot; series of sci-fi novels by Isaac Asimov, written in the 1940s.
Reat says the city planet Coruscant (Pictured in "Episode III: Revenge of the Sith") was inspired by Trantor, a planet from the "Foundation" series of sci-fi novels by Isaac Asimov, written in the 1940s.
One of Ralph McQuarrie&#39;s original paintings of what would become Coruscant. Called Had Abbadon, in the background is the Imperial Palace, home to the Emperor. This vision of Coruscant would never come to pass by the time of the prequels. &quot;Star Wars&quot; lore says the Emperor re-purposed the Jedi Temple when he assumed power at the end of &quot;Revenge of the Sith.&quot;
Had AbbadonOne of Ralph McQuarrie's original paintings of what would become Coruscant. Called Had Abbadon, in the background is the Imperial Palace, home to the Emperor. This vision of Coruscant would never come to pass by the time of the prequels. "Star Wars" lore says the Emperor re-purposed the Jedi Temple when he assumed power at the end of "Revenge of the Sith."
When it came to conceptualizing Coruscant for the special edition version of &quot;Return of the Jedi&quot; in 1997 and later the prequels, George Lucas used the Empire State and the Chrysler Building in New York as two reference points. The metallic finish and curved appendages of the latter would give the capital planet its Art Deco feel.
The Empire State and The Chrysler BuildingWhen it came to conceptualizing Coruscant for the special edition version of "Return of the Jedi" in 1997 and later the prequels, George Lucas used the Empire State and the Chrysler Building in New York as two reference points. The metallic finish and curved appendages of the latter would give the capital planet its Art Deco feel.
Much of the action on Coruscant -- if we can call it that -- takes place in the Senate. The Republic Executive Building building, a beehive of spacecraft coming and going, is topped with a dome that harks back to Oscar Niemeyer&#39;s domed senate chamber in Brasilia.
The Republic Executive BuildingMuch of the action on Coruscant -- if we can call it that -- takes place in the Senate. The Republic Executive Building building, a beehive of spacecraft coming and going, is topped with a dome that harks back to Oscar Niemeyer's domed senate chamber in Brasilia.
Niemeyer&#39;s Brazilian National Congress, inaugurated in 1960, is one of many modern structures defining the capital Brasilia. The senate dome (left) may be an inspiration behind the senate in &quot;Star Wars,&quot; but the link remains unconfirmed.
The Brazilian National CongressNiemeyer's Brazilian National Congress, inaugurated in 1960, is one of many modern structures defining the capital Brasilia. The senate dome (left) may be an inspiration behind the senate in "Star Wars," but the link remains unconfirmed.
The Senate&#39;s Grand Convocation Chamber held a galaxy&#39;s worth of politicians, laid out around a central pillar from which the chancellor mediates affairs. The design is double-edged. It appears similar to Jeremy Bentham&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.britannica.com/technology/panopticon&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;panopticon&lt;/a&gt;, an 18th century prison design providing an omniscient position for the chancellor.
The Grand Convocation ChamberThe Senate's Grand Convocation Chamber held a galaxy's worth of politicians, laid out around a central pillar from which the chancellor mediates affairs. The design is double-edged. It appears similar to Jeremy Bentham's panopticon, an 18th century prison design providing an omniscient position for the chancellor.
Cuba&#39;s now abandoned Presidio Modelo was a real-life example of a functioning panopticon prison, with a central, supposedly omniscient tower.
Presidio ModeloCuba's now abandoned Presidio Modelo was a real-life example of a functioning panopticon prison, with a central, supposedly omniscient tower.
The chamber also looks like a concentrated solar array (like this example in the Mojave Desert, California). With all eyes on you, you&#39;re at the whims of the body politic. And as Chancellor Valorum found out in &quot;The Phantom Menace,&quot;&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ptFhhz5Lrqk&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; it&#39;s easy to get burned&lt;/a&gt;.
The chamber also looks like a concentrated solar array (like this example in the Mojave Desert, California). With all eyes on you, you're at the whims of the body politic. And as Chancellor Valorum found out in "The Phantom Menace," it's easy to get burned.
The Jedi Temple, seen in &quot;The Phantom Menace.&quot; There&#39;s cross-pollination of religious architecture throughout: what Reat describes as a &quot;Brutal interpretation of Aztec architecture,&quot; and minaret-like towers which &quot;have an entasis, or a bulging,&quot; he says, &quot;which reminds you of Southeast Asian towers.&quot;
The Jedi TempleThe Jedi Temple, seen in "The Phantom Menace." There's cross-pollination of religious architecture throughout: what Reat describes as a "Brutal interpretation of Aztec architecture," and minaret-like towers which "have an entasis, or a bulging," he says, "which reminds you of Southeast Asian towers."
The Jedi Temple archives from &quot;Attack of the Clones.&quot; Parts of the internal spaces of the temple were supposedly modeled on the Vatican, but the archives have one clear inspiration: The Long Room at Trinity College Dublin.
The Jedi Temple archives from "Attack of the Clones." Parts of the internal spaces of the temple were supposedly modeled on the Vatican, but the archives have one clear inspiration: The Long Room at Trinity College Dublin.
The library Long Room at Trinity College, Dublin, pictured in 2007. Completed in 1732, the room is 213 feet long and contains over 200,000 books. There were &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.irishtimes.com/news/trinity-considers-legal-action-over-image-in-star-wars-film-1.1126056&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;stirrings in the Irish press&lt;/a&gt; that the college was seeking legal advice after the release of &quot;Attack of the Clones&quot; in 2002, but nothing came of it.
The library Long Room at Trinity College, Dublin, pictured in 2007. Completed in 1732, the room is 213 feet long and contains over 200,000 books. There were stirrings in the Irish press that the college was seeking legal advice after the release of "Attack of the Clones" in 2002, but nothing came of it.
The Death Star in &quot;Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.&quot; Not originally conceived as spherical, it took its shape after production designer John Barry added a curve to the lengthy corridors requested by Lucas.
The Death StarThe Death Star in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Not originally conceived as spherical, it took its shape after production designer John Barry added a curve to the lengthy corridors requested by Lucas.
The second Death Star in &quot;Return of the Jedi&quot; was conspicuously incomplete, but its weapon was fully operational. The Imperial aesthetic, down to officer&#39;s uniforms, was heavily-indebted to Nazi Germany, all part of Lucas and McQuarrie&#39;s choice to easily signpost the galaxy&#39;s baddies.
The Death Star IIThe second Death Star in "Return of the Jedi" was conspicuously incomplete, but its weapon was fully operational. The Imperial aesthetic, down to officer's uniforms, was heavily-indebted to Nazi Germany, all part of Lucas and McQuarrie's choice to easily signpost the galaxy's baddies.
Zaha Hadid&#39;s painting of the Lois &amp;amp; Richard Rosenthal Center for Contemporary Art in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hadid was inspired by the Russian avant-garde and Suprematism, creating abstract works that, like the second Death Star, broke down at their extremities.
Zaha Hadid's painting of the Lois & Richard Rosenthal Center for Contemporary Art in Cincinnati, Ohio. Hadid was inspired by the Russian avant-garde and Suprematism, creating abstract works that, like the second Death Star, broke down at their extremities.
The fatal flaw within the second Death Star in &quot;Return of the Jedi&quot; was its reactor core. For a real-world likeness, seek out the photography of &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.wired.com/2016/11/reginald-van-de-velde-abandoned-enormous-cooling-towers/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Reginald Van de Velde&lt;/a&gt;. His series capturing abandoned cooling towers, some as tall as 800 feet, are uncannily like the Death Star&#39;s vast interior.
The fatal flaw within the second Death Star in "Return of the Jedi" was its reactor core. For a real-world likeness, seek out the photography of Reginald Van de Velde. His series capturing abandoned cooling towers, some as tall as 800 feet, are uncannily like the Death Star's vast interior.
A still from &quot;Star Wars: The Force Awakens&quot; depicts a show of force from First Order troops on Starkiller Base. The visual language echoes the Nuremberg Rallies of the 1930s, when Nazi party members gathered annually in northern Bavaria. In the background, the base&#39;s weapon is fired, perhaps an allusion to the &quot;Cathedral of Light.&quot;
Starkiller BaseA still from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" depicts a show of force from First Order troops on Starkiller Base. The visual language echoes the Nuremberg Rallies of the 1930s, when Nazi party members gathered annually in northern Bavaria. In the background, the base's weapon is fired, perhaps an allusion to the "Cathedral of Light."
The &quot;Cathedral of Light&quot; was the name given to the practice of turning anti-aircraft searchlights to the sky en masse at the Zeppelin Field at Nuremberg. The visual spectacle was described as &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;https://books.google.co.uk/books?id=ORGhCgAAQBAJ&amp;printsec=frontcover&amp;dq=Martin+Kitchen,+Speer:+Hitler%27s+Architect&amp;hl=en&amp;sa=X&amp;ved=0ahUKEwjf-orgt_jXAhWGalAKHT4bBagQ6AEIKTAA#v=onepage&amp;q=Nevile%20Henderson&amp;f=false&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;both solemn and beautiful&lt;/a&gt;&quot; by British ambassador Nevile Henderson. Pictured is one such instance in September 1937.
The "Cathedral of Light" was the name given to the practice of turning anti-aircraft searchlights to the sky en masse at the Zeppelin Field at Nuremberg. The visual spectacle was described as "both solemn and beautiful" by British ambassador Nevile Henderson. Pictured is one such instance in September 1937.
Two Star Destroyers and the &quot;Executor,&quot; Darth Vader&#39;s Super Star Destroyer, seen in &quot;The Empire Strikes Back.&quot; The Imperial spaceships are, like the Death Star, Brutalist on close inspection, a mass of hard lines and boxy shapes. Originally conceived as a 36-inch model, the Star Destroyer silhouette would eventually show up in the real world.
Star DestroyersTwo Star Destroyers and the "Executor," Darth Vader's Super Star Destroyer, seen in "The Empire Strikes Back." The Imperial spaceships are, like the Death Star, Brutalist on close inspection, a mass of hard lines and boxy shapes. Originally conceived as a 36-inch model, the Star Destroyer silhouette would eventually show up in the real world.
A number of outlets noticed a distinctly Star Destroyer-esque shape to Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects&#39; concept for a new astronomical center at the Troodos Observatory, in Cyprus. The company isn&#39;t shy about its inspiration: architect Nicodemos K. Tsolakis said in September: &quot;I was a &#39;Star Wars&#39; fan growing up. Of course, the client didn&#39;t know this when they hired us. They were pretty surprised with where we took it but they love the ideas.&quot;
Troodos Observatory, CyprusA number of outlets noticed a distinctly Star Destroyer-esque shape to Kyriakos Tsolakis Architects' concept for a new astronomical center at the Troodos Observatory, in Cyprus. The company isn't shy about its inspiration: architect Nicodemos K. Tsolakis said in September: "I was a 'Star Wars' fan growing up. Of course, the client didn't know this when they hired us. They were pretty surprised with where we took it but they love the ideas."
What if the Empire got to the ice planet Hoth first? The Kyoto International Conference Center certainly looks the picture under a blanket of snow. Designed by Sachio Otani and opened in 1966, it uses Brutalist concrete in a modern take on traditional Japanese architecture. Full of triangles and hexagons -- see Christoffer Rudquist&#39;s&lt;a href=&quot;http://christoffer.co/kyoto-icc&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; incredible photo series&lt;/a&gt; of the interiors -- the shapes also happen to mimic Imperial aesthetics &lt;a href=&quot;http://i2.cdn.turner.com/cnnnext/dam/assets/171208150415-star-wars-architecture-star-destroyer-interior-super-169.jpg&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;almost perfectly&lt;/a&gt;.
The Kyoto ICCWhat if the Empire got to the ice planet Hoth first? The Kyoto International Conference Center certainly looks the picture under a blanket of snow. Designed by Sachio Otani and opened in 1966, it uses Brutalist concrete in a modern take on traditional Japanese architecture. Full of triangles and hexagons -- see Christoffer Rudquist's incredible photo series of the interiors -- the shapes also happen to mimic Imperial aesthetics almost perfectly.
The Full Moon Hotel by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.heerim.com/project/view?id=538&amp;lang=en&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Heerim Architects&lt;/a&gt; drew instant comparisons with the Death Star when renders hit the internet in 2007. The hotel, planned for Baku, Azerbaijan, wouldn&#39;t have been out of step with the city -- it&#39;s home to a bevvy or intriguing architecture -- but to date the building sadly remains unrealized.
The Full Moon Hotel, BakuThe Full Moon Hotel by Heerim Architects drew instant comparisons with the Death Star when renders hit the internet in 2007. The hotel, planned for Baku, Azerbaijan, wouldn't have been out of step with the city -- it's home to a bevvy or intriguing architecture -- but to date the building sadly remains unrealized.
Ralph McQuarrie&#39;s concept art of Cloud City, as seen in &quot;The Empire Strikes Back.&quot; The floating metropolis was inspired by &quot;Flash Gordon&quot; and 1930s sci-fi/western serial &quot;The Phantom Empire,&quot; says Reat.
Cloud CityRalph McQuarrie's concept art of Cloud City, as seen in "The Empire Strikes Back." The floating metropolis was inspired by "Flash Gordon" and 1930s sci-fi/western serial "The Phantom Empire," says Reat.
&quot;George was actually one of the ultimate recyclers of concept art,&quot; says Szostak. This McQuarrie painting shows an early version of Alderaan, which was at one time imagined as an Imperial City. Another unused McQuarrie Imperial City&lt;a href=&quot;http://starwarsblog.starwars.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2014/01/13-ImperialCity.png&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; looked a lot like Cloud City&lt;/a&gt;, and later on the two would be combined.
Alderaan"George was actually one of the ultimate recyclers of concept art," says Szostak. This McQuarrie painting shows an early version of Alderaan, which was at one time imagined as an Imperial City. Another unused McQuarrie Imperial City looked a lot like Cloud City, and later on the two would be combined.
When Cloud City received a revamp in 1997 with the release of the special editions, the architecture drew close resemblance to McQuarrie&#39;s early Alderaan concepts.
Cloud CityWhen Cloud City received a revamp in 1997 with the release of the special editions, the architecture drew close resemblance to McQuarrie's early Alderaan concepts.
Similar to Cloud City, in 2014 NASA proposed that &quot;HAVOC&quot; (High Altitude Venus Operational Concept), a floating settlement above the toxic, highly pressurized surface of Venus, might be one way to successfully explore our nearest solar neighbor.
HAVOCSimilar to Cloud City, in 2014 NASA proposed that "HAVOC" (High Altitude Venus Operational Concept), a floating settlement above the toxic, highly pressurized surface of Venus, might be one way to successfully explore our nearest solar neighbor.
Stone clochans, as seen in &quot;The Force Awakens.&quot; The 6th century structures on Skellig Michael, an outcrop off southwest Ireland, were once a Christian monastery, but in the &quot;Star Wars&quot; universe double as the site of the first Jedi temple.
Ahch-ToStone clochans, as seen in "The Force Awakens." The 6th century structures on Skellig Michael, an outcrop off southwest Ireland, were once a Christian monastery, but in the "Star Wars" universe double as the site of the first Jedi temple.
One of Ralph McQuarrie&#39;s early paintings of Mos Eisley, Tatooine. The city, &quot;a hive of scum and villainy,&quot; was imagined to be constructed of mud, rammed earth and plaster in the North African vernacular.
One of Ralph McQuarrie's early paintings of Mos Eisley, Tatooine. The city, "a hive of scum and villainy," was imagined to be constructed of mud, rammed earth and plaster in the North African vernacular.
The films famously shot scenes for Tatooine in Tunisia, utilizing grain storage containers called ghorfas and turning the Sisi el Driss Hotel in Matmata into Luke&#39;s subterranean home. Pictured is the entrance to Luke&#39;s homestead, which &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/blogarchive/insidethemiddleeast.blogs.cnn.com/2012/07/12/star-wars-fans-restore-luke-skywalkers-tunisia-ranch/&quot;&gt;fans restored in 2012&lt;/a&gt;.
The films famously shot scenes for Tatooine in Tunisia, utilizing grain storage containers called ghorfas and turning the Sisi el Driss Hotel in Matmata into Luke's subterranean home. Pictured is the entrance to Luke's homestead, which fans restored in 2012.
Tatooine, with its desert climate, relied on moisture farmers for water. The problems surrounding arid climates is a crucial design consideration for architects operating in parts of the Middle East. In 2015, Luca Curci Architects presented &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.lucacurci.com/portfolio/desert-cities.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Desert Cities&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; a proposal for sustainable living in the UAE&#39;s open desert, utilizing natural building materials and water recycling.
Desert CitiesTatooine, with its desert climate, relied on moisture farmers for water. The problems surrounding arid climates is a crucial design consideration for architects operating in parts of the Middle East. In 2015, Luca Curci Architects presented "Desert Cities," a proposal for sustainable living in the UAE's open desert, utilizing natural building materials and water recycling.
The sandcrawler, a tracked vehicle from Tatooine, featured in the first &quot;Star Wars&quot; film. Not a building per se, it has an unlikely architectural legacy ...
The sandcrawler, a tracked vehicle from Tatooine, featured in the first "Star Wars" film. Not a building per se, it has an unlikely architectural legacy ...
Architecture firm Aedas took the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.aedas.com/en/what-we-do/featured-projects/sandcrawler&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sandcrawler&lt;/a&gt; silhouette and successfully applied it to none other than the Lucasfilm Singapore HQ. Completed in 2013, the design went on to win a number of awards.
Architecture firm Aedas took the sandcrawler silhouette and successfully applied it to none other than the Lucasfilm Singapore HQ. Completed in 2013, the design went on to win a number of awards.
Jabba the Hutt&#39;s palace on Tatooine, as painted by Ralph McQuarrie. A combination of Byzantine shapes and clean Brutalist surfaces, it&#39;s an example of the &quot;Star Wars&quot; universe&#39;s magpie approach to architecture.
Jabba's PalaceJabba the Hutt's palace on Tatooine, as painted by Ralph McQuarrie. A combination of Byzantine shapes and clean Brutalist surfaces, it's an example of the "Star Wars" universe's magpie approach to architecture.
Story highlights

  • "May the 4th be with you" went from a pun to a hashtag to a holiday
  • Fans celebrate the day worldwide in a number of ways

(CNN)It's not just a pun.

"May the 4th be with you" is the phrase marking a full-fledged unofficial holiday, Star Wars Day.
Actually, as far as Lucasfilm and Disney are concerned, it's quite official.
    So, why this day, and what is there to do other than watch it trend on Twitter?
    As legend has it, and according to the origin story recognized by Lucasfilm, the phrase was first used on May 4, 1979, the day Margaret Thatcher took office as UK Prime Minister. The Conservative Party reportedly placed an ad in the London Evening News that read, "May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations."
    It took off in the age of social media (there's even a Star Wars Day Snapchat filter), and now events around the world celebrate the day.
    There are online and in-store deals on "Star Wars" merchandise and gaming, "Star Wars" food galore, and other events, where fans are encouraged to dress up, play "Star Wars" trivia or just enjoy their favorite film franchise.
    Here are five other things you can do on Star Wars Day:
    1) Go watch a baseball game. Seriously. You'll get some swag.
    If you're at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, the New York Yankees will give away an Aaron Judge Jedi bobblehead. ( If you can't be in New York, some other teams are expected to celebrate Star Wars Day, too).
    2) Get ready for the release of the Han Solo prequel by watching new content.
    If you've watched the "Solo" trailer so much that you could navigate your way around Corellia, maybe you're in the mood for something else for a while. Disney's YouTube channel is expected to have seven animated shorts from the "Star Wars Forces of Destiny" series available.
    'Star Wars:' Revenge of the myth
    3) Visit some of the spots made famous by the "Star Wars" movies.
    &lt;strong&gt;Mos Espa (Oung Jmel, Tunisia): &lt;/strong&gt;Sets depicting the spaceport of Mos Espa on Anakin and Luke Skywalker&#39;s home planet Tatooine are still standing near the Tunisian town of Nefta.
    Mos Espa (Oung Jmel, Tunisia): Sets depicting the spaceport of Mos Espa on Anakin and Luke Skywalker's home planet Tatooine are still standing near the Tunisian town of Nefta.
    &lt;strong&gt;Luke Skywalker&#39;s igloo (Chott El Jerid, Nefta, Tunisia): &lt;/strong&gt;The igloo exterior of Luke&#39;s house was filmed about 300 kilometers away on the dried-up salt lake of Chott El Jerid. It was rebuilt for &quot;Attack of the Clones,&quot; and later restored by a fan.
    Luke Skywalker's igloo (Chott El Jerid, Nefta, Tunisia): The igloo exterior of Luke's house was filmed about 300 kilometers away on the dried-up salt lake of Chott El Jerid. It was rebuilt for "Attack of the Clones," and later restored by a fan.
    &lt;strong&gt;Scarif (Laamu Atoll, Maldives): &lt;/strong&gt;In &quot;Rogue One,&quot; the Laamu Atoll, a string of islands that form part of the Maldives archipelago, plays Scarif, an Imperial planet where Death Star plans are stored.
    Scarif (Laamu Atoll, Maldives): In "Rogue One," the Laamu Atoll, a string of islands that form part of the Maldives archipelago, plays Scarif, an Imperial planet where Death Star plans are stored.
    &lt;strong&gt;Salar De Uyuni in Bolivia: &lt;/strong&gt;In &quot;The Last Jedi,&quot; the stunning salt flats of Salar De Uyuni in Bolivia stand in for the planet of Crait, scene of a battle between Resistance and the First Order.
    Salar De Uyuni in Bolivia: In "The Last Jedi," the stunning salt flats of Salar De Uyuni in Bolivia stand in for the planet of Crait, scene of a battle between Resistance and the First Order.
    &lt;strong&gt;Luke Skywalker&#39;s home (Hotel Sidi Driss, Matmata, Tunisia): &lt;/strong&gt;Built centuries ago by indigenous Berbers, this subterranean cave homes were converted to a hotel which George Lucas used as Luke Skywalker&#39;s childhood home in the original &quot;Star Wars&quot; film. It&#39;s still a hotel and contains props used in &quot;Attack of the Clones.&quot;
    Luke Skywalker's home (Hotel Sidi Driss, Matmata, Tunisia): Built centuries ago by indigenous Berbers, this subterranean cave homes were converted to a hotel which George Lucas used as Luke Skywalker's childhood home in the original "Star Wars" film. It's still a hotel and contains props used in "Attack of the Clones."
    &lt;strong&gt;Imperial b&lt;strong&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;ase, Scarif (Canary Wharf Station, London): &lt;/strong&gt;The futuristic steel, glass and concrete of London&#39;s Canary Wharf metro station doubles as an Imperial base on Scarif. The station is regularly used by bankers, so arguably has experience of the dark side of The Force.
    Imperial base, Scarif (Canary Wharf Station, London): The futuristic steel, glass and concrete of London's Canary Wharf metro station doubles as an Imperial base on Scarif. The station is regularly used by bankers, so arguably has experience of the dark side of The Force.
    &lt;strong&gt;Massassi outpost (Tikal National Park, Guatemala): &lt;/strong&gt;These thousand-year-old Mayan ruins came within a whisker of being destroyed by the Death Star in &quot;A New Hope.&quot; The film sees the temples used as a Rebel base.
    Massassi outpost (Tikal National Park, Guatemala): These thousand-year-old Mayan ruins came within a whisker of being destroyed by the Death Star in "A New Hope." The film sees the temples used as a Rebel base.
    &lt;strong&gt;Endor (Redwood National and State Parks, California): &lt;/strong&gt;The thrilling speedbike chases in &quot;The Return of the Jedi&quot; through the forests of Endor -- the home of the furry Ewoks -- were filmed among California&#39;s giant redwoods.
    Endor (Redwood National and State Parks, California): The thrilling speedbike chases in "The Return of the Jedi" through the forests of Endor -- the home of the furry Ewoks -- were filmed among California's giant redwoods.
    &lt;strong&gt;Eadu (Reynisfjara, Iceland): &lt;/strong&gt;The black sand beach of Reynisfjara, a wild stretch of North Atlantic coastline close to the small town of Vik and Iceland&#39;s southernmost tip, appears in &quot;Rogue One&quot; as the stormy planet of Eadu.
    Eadu (Reynisfjara, Iceland): The black sand beach of Reynisfjara, a wild stretch of North Atlantic coastline close to the small town of Vik and Iceland's southernmost tip, appears in "Rogue One" as the stormy planet of Eadu.
    &lt;strong&gt;Naboo (Whippendell Woods, near Watford, UK): &lt;/strong&gt;The tranquil glades of &lt;a href=&quot;http://cassioburypark.info/whippendell-wood/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Whippendell Woods&lt;/a&gt;, just outside London, are the setting for one of the most controversial scenes in &quot;Star Wars.&quot; It&#39;s where the widely lambasted character of Jar Jar Binks makes his debut.
    Naboo (Whippendell Woods, near Watford, UK): The tranquil glades of Whippendell Woods, just outside London, are the setting for one of the most controversial scenes in "Star Wars." It's where the widely lambasted character of Jar Jar Binks makes his debut.
    &lt;strong&gt;Theed &lt;strong&gt;&lt;/strong&gt;Royal Palace (Plaza de Espana, Seville, Spain): &lt;/strong&gt;The majestic Plaza de Espana in the Spanish city of Seville was originally built for the 1929 Ibero-American Exposition. In &quot;Attack of the Clones&quot; and &quot;The Phantom Menace,&quot; it doubles as a palace on Naboo where Anakin and Padme get to stroll among its colonnades.
    Theed Royal Palace (Plaza de Espana, Seville, Spain): The majestic Plaza de Espana in the Spanish city of Seville was originally built for the 1929 Ibero-American Exposition. In "Attack of the Clones" and "The Phantom Menace," it doubles as a palace on Naboo where Anakin and Padme get to stroll among its colonnades.
    &lt;strong&gt;Mustafar (Mount Etna, Italy): &lt;/strong&gt;By the magic of cinematic special effects, the lava flows on Sicilian volcano Etna provided the hellish backdrop for a battle scene between Obi-Wan and Anakin in &quot;Revenge of the Sith.&quot;
    Mustafar (Mount Etna, Italy): By the magic of cinematic special effects, the lava flows on Sicilian volcano Etna provided the hellish backdrop for a battle scene between Obi-Wan and Anakin in "Revenge of the Sith."
    &lt;strong&gt;Tatooine (Death Valley National Park, California/Nevada):&lt;/strong&gt; Although most of Tatooine was shot in Tunisia, crucial scenes in &quot;A New Hope&quot; were filmed in Death Valley between the Sierra Nevada mountains and Mojave Desert.
    Tatooine (Death Valley National Park, California/Nevada): Although most of Tatooine was shot in Tunisia, crucial scenes in "A New Hope" were filmed in Death Valley between the Sierra Nevada mountains and Mojave Desert.
    &lt;strong&gt;Jakku (Abu Dhabi, UAE): &lt;/strong&gt;For the &quot;Force Awakens,&quot; director J.J. Abrams chose the desert of the United Arab Emirates to represent the planet Jakku.&lt;br /&gt;
    Jakku (Abu Dhabi, UAE): For the "Force Awakens," director J.J. Abrams chose the desert of the United Arab Emirates to represent the planet Jakku.
    &lt;strong&gt;Resistance X-Wing Figher base (Former RAF Greenham Common military base, Berkshire, UK): &lt;/strong&gt;At the height of the Cold War, RAF Greenham Common military base was one of the most heavily guarded locations in the UK. It was a staging post for US military aircraft and home to some of Britain&#39;s nuclear arsenal. Since being decommissioned, the base has been used for several movie projects.
    Resistance X-Wing Figher base (Former RAF Greenham Common military base, Berkshire, UK): At the height of the Cold War, RAF Greenham Common military base was one of the most heavily guarded locations in the UK. It was a staging post for US military aircraft and home to some of Britain's nuclear arsenal. Since being decommissioned, the base has been used for several movie projects.
    &lt;strong&gt;Jedi temple (Skellig Michael, Ireland): &lt;/strong&gt;The finale of &quot;The Force Awakens&quot; was filmed at the ruins of this seventh-century monastery, which sits on the steep sides of the island Skellig Michael. It is also appears in &quot;The Last Jedi.&quot;
    Jedi temple (Skellig Michael, Ireland): The finale of "The Force Awakens" was filmed at the ruins of this seventh-century monastery, which sits on the steep sides of the island Skellig Michael. It is also appears in "The Last Jedi."
    &lt;strong&gt;Dubrovnik, Croatia: &lt;/strong&gt;The beautiful medieval city of Dubrovnik makes an appearance in &quot;The Last Jedi&quot; as Canto Bight, a &quot;Star Wars&quot; version of Las Vegas.
    Dubrovnik, Croatia: The beautiful medieval city of Dubrovnik makes an appearance in "The Last Jedi" as Canto Bight, a "Star Wars" version of Las Vegas.
    &lt;strong&gt;Moon of Jedha (Wadi Rum, Jordan): &lt;/strong&gt;In &quot;Rogue One,&quot; the moon of Jedha is a place of spiritual significance for the Jedi. It&#39;s sandy landscape is actually Wadi Rum, a desert wilderness in southern Jordan.
    Moon of Jedha (Wadi Rum, Jordan): In "Rogue One," the moon of Jedha is a place of spiritual significance for the Jedi. It's sandy landscape is actually Wadi Rum, a desert wilderness in southern Jordan.
    &lt;strong&gt;Mos Espa slave quarter (Medenine, Tunisia): &lt;/strong&gt;When Anakin was a slave boy in &quot;The Phantom Menace,&quot; his quarters were filmed on this real-life Tunisian street. The distinctive buildings with vaulted ceilings are ghorfas, used by Berbers to store their grain.
    Mos Espa slave quarter (Medenine, Tunisia): When Anakin was a slave boy in "The Phantom Menace," his quarters were filmed on this real-life Tunisian street. The distinctive buildings with vaulted ceilings are ghorfas, used by Berbers to store their grain.
    &lt;strong&gt;Lake Retreat (Villa del Balbianello, Lenno, Italy): &lt;/strong&gt;Managed by Italy&#39;s National Trust, the Villa del Balbianello on the shores of Lake Como, was the scene of Anakin and Padme&#39;s wedding in &quot;Attack of the Clones.&quot; In real life, the villa is also a popular wedding destination.
    Lake Retreat (Villa del Balbianello, Lenno, Italy): Managed by Italy's National Trust, the Villa del Balbianello on the shores of Lake Como, was the scene of Anakin and Padme's wedding in "Attack of the Clones." In real life, the villa is also a popular wedding destination.
    &lt;strong&gt;Eadu (Krafla, Iceland): &lt;/strong&gt;Northeastern Iceland&#39;s Krafla Volcano also doubles as the planet of Eadu in &quot;Rogue One.&quot; It&#39;s on Eadu that Jyn Erso, played by Felicity Jones, tries to save her wounded father.
    Eadu (Krafla, Iceland): Northeastern Iceland's Krafla Volcano also doubles as the planet of Eadu in "Rogue One." It's on Eadu that Jyn Erso, played by Felicity Jones, tries to save her wounded father.
    &lt;strong&gt;Great Pit of Carkoon (Buttercup Valley, Yuma Desert, Arizona): &lt;/strong&gt;The Great Pit of Carkoon, home to the sarlacc that eats Jabba&#39;s prisoners in &quot;Return of the Jedi,&quot; was filmed in Arizona rather than Tunisia.
    Great Pit of Carkoon (Buttercup Valley, Yuma Desert, Arizona): The Great Pit of Carkoon, home to the sarlacc that eats Jabba's prisoners in "Return of the Jedi," was filmed in Arizona rather than Tunisia.
    &lt;strong&gt;Hoth (Hardanger Jokulen Glacier and Finse, Norway): &lt;/strong&gt;Exteriors of the ice world Hoth in &quot;The Empire Strikes Back&quot; were shot in the tiny village of Finse, Norway, and the main battlefield scenes were shot on the nearby glacier.
    Hoth (Hardanger Jokulen Glacier and Finse, Norway): Exteriors of the ice world Hoth in "The Empire Strikes Back" were shot in the tiny village of Finse, Norway, and the main battlefield scenes were shot on the nearby glacier.
    &lt;strong&gt;Kashyyyk (Guilin, China): &lt;/strong&gt;Thailand and southern China might be warm for a hairy Wookiee, but that didn&#39;t stop them being used as doubles for Chewbacca&#39;s home planet of Kashyyyk in &quot;Revenge of the Sith.&quot;
    Kashyyyk (Guilin, China): Thailand and southern China might be warm for a hairy Wookiee, but that didn't stop them being used as doubles for Chewbacca's home planet of Kashyyyk in "Revenge of the Sith."
    4) Roar like Chewbacca, for a good cause.
    Lucasfilm and Star Wars: Force for Change invite fans to share their own versions of the Wookiee's cry on social media. Through May 25, Star Wars: Force for Change US will donate $1 to UNICEF USA (up to $1 million) for each public post, like or share on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook that includes #RoarforChange.
    5) Throw your own party -- with "Star Wars"-themed food.
    This is a time to get in the kitchen and show your friends and family how deep your "Star Wars" love goes. You could make Porg Puffs, or even Porg Chops. How about Porgin Pie? OK, we'll stop now.

    CNN's Anika Myers Palm contributed to this report.