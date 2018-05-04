(CNN) The "Star Wars" galaxy has become much more heavily trafficked since Disney agreed to acquire Lucasfilm in 2012. Yet as fans prepare to commemorate May the 4th -- a pun that grew into a de facto holiday for franchise enthusiasts -- some of most exciting iterations of George Lucas' creation are spilling into new forms of augmented and virtual reality.

Lenovo is celebrating May the 4th by announcing a new feature for its " Star Wars: Jedi Challenges" augmented reality experience, introducing an option that enables players to compete against each other. Previously, the product -- which uses headsets and a lightsaber-approximating wand, powered by a smartphone app -- exclusively featured battles against characters from the series, like "Star Wars" villains Darth Vader and Kylo Ren.

The free update follows the launch of the "Jedi Challenges" experience in November. The product is generally priced at $199 -- by no means cheap, but thanks to relying on the smartphone that people already own, not a huge expense relative to the hours that wannabe Jedi can devote to it.

Meanwhile, a "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" virtual-reality experience recently popped up in the Los Angeles area's Glendale Galleria and in Las Vegas, joining existing locations in, among others, New York, Anaheim and London. The 12-to-15-minute game lets participants completely escape into an imaginary environment (the distinction between AR and VR), working on a collective mission disguised as a Stormtrooper. That enterprise is a collaboration of a company called The Void and ILMxLAB, Lucasfilm's Immersive Entertainment division.

Having sampled both, each has its merits, even for a Luddite, and the two actually complement each other. "Jedi Challenges" is a great deal of fun, and has the extra convenience of being the kind of thing fans -- and now, two people -- can easily enjoy in their living rooms. The graphics are impressive, and the headset fits pretty comfortably -- even, it's worth noting, over eye glasses.

