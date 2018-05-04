Jeffrey Tambor will return to 'Arrested Development' despite harassment allegations

(CNN) Jeffrey Tambor will return for the upcoming fifth season of "Arrested Development."

A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed the news to CNN on Friday.

"Arrested Development," a sitcom created by Mitchell Hurwitz, ran from 2003 to 2006 on Fox. The fourth season of the hit show was released on Netflix in 2013. There is no official release date for the fifth season.

There has been speculation as to whether Tambor would be cut from "Arrested Development" ever since it was announced that he will not be returning to his hit Amazon show "Transparent" amid allegations of harassment.

On "Arrested Development," Tambor plays the hapless patriarch George Bluth Sr. who goes to prison for his white collar crimes. The show also stars Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Michael Cera.

