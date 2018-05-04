'I'm Dying Up Here' shows serious price of comedy stardom

(CNN) The death of Comedy Store matriarch Mitzi Shore last month adds a nostalgic hook to the return of "I'm Dying Up Here," the fictionalized Showtime drama inspired by the famed club and those who passed through it on the road to stardom. But perhaps a more poignant thread focuses on toxic aspects of success and self-destructive behavior by comedians who "made it," many of whom have died too young.

"I'm Dying" is one of several shows that deal with the stand-up world, including HBO's "Crashing" and Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Yet where the first season of this 1970s-set drama dealt with the struggle to earn stage time and land a coveted appearance on "The Tonight Show," the second enters a new phase, with some of the comics starting to break through, from albums to touring to in one case gaining fame and riches from a sitcom role.

Achieving their goals, however, doesn't appear to solve many of their problems, which range from drug abuse to gambling to other harmful excesses.

Showrunner Dave Flebotte noted that Tom Dreesen, a veteran comic who serves as a consultant on the show, recalls Johnny Carson telling him, "Most people can handle struggle. One out of 100 can handle success."

While the show takes place decades ago, these issues also remain timely, given the long history of comedians who reached the apex of their field, only to meet tragic ends.

